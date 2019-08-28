A nervous-looking Kerry Phillips appeared before an Arima magistrate yesterday charged with the murder of a 71-year-old retired nurse.
Hermina Doughty was found dead off St Michael Road, Tacarigua, last Saturday.
Her decomposing body had been stuffed inside a blue barrel.
An autopsy was inconclusive as her body was in an advanced state of decomposition.
Neighbours reported she was last seen leaving her home at Montague Avenue, Trincity, on August 17 but when she did not attend church the next day her relatives became concerned and called the police.