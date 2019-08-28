Kerry Phillips

Kerry Phillips being remanded into custody after appearing before an Arima Magistrate charged yesterday with the murder of retired nurse, Hermina Doughty, 71 whose body was found in a barrel off St Michael’s Road, Tacarigua.

 Photo: STEPHEN DOOBAY

A nervous-looking Kerry Phillips appeared before an Arima magistrate yesterday charged with the murder of a 71-year-old retired nurse.

Hermina Doughty was found dead off St Michael Road, Tacarigua, last Saturday.

Her decomposing body had been stuffed inside a blue barrel.

An autopsy was inconclusive as her body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

Neighbours reported she was last seen leaving her home at Montague Avenue, Trincity, on August 17 but when she did not attend church the next day her relatives became concerned and called the police.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU