Man killed for pension $$

A retired San Fernando businessman who went to the bank to cash his pension cheque yesterday morning was discovered dead in the yard of his home hours later.
Kelvin Chan, a man in his 60s who lived at the corner of Leotaud and Cipero streets, was found with wounds to the head and face.
The discovery of the body was made by Chan’s friend, who went to check on him around 12.45 p.m.
The friend told police he had spoken to Chan around 9 a.m. and he told him he was headed to a bank in San Fernando to cash his pension cheque.
When the friend returned, he opened the front gate and walked into the yard where he saw a bed sheet with something beneath it.
The man lifted the sheet and discovered Chan’s body. There was blood on the head and face.
The friend raised an alarm and nearby residents, workers at nearby businesses and business owners came to the scene.
Officers of the Bureau of Homicide Region Three, San Fernando CID and Southern Division Task Force responded and cordoned off the area.
Police said neither Chan’s pension money nor his bank book or card was found.
Chan occupied the upper floor of the two-storey house and it was locked when officers searched the premises.
Police said an older brother of Chan occupied the lower floor of the building, where a business was operated years earlier.
However, officers are uncertain if the brother was at home at the time of the incident.
Police suspect that the killer/s struck a blow to Chan’s head, and he fell and died.
It is further suspected that the killer/s took a sheet from a clothesline on the premises and covered the body.
Police said the robbery was a possible motive for the killing.
Savage criminals
President of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce Kiran Singh yesterday condemned the killing, which he described as a law-abiding citizen going about his life peacefully which was put to an abrupt end by “savage criminals”.
In an interview with Express Singh lamented that another homicide was recorded in the Southern Police Division, and urged the TTPS to “make San Fernando safe again”.
“Another gruesome murder has occurred in our beloved city of San Fernando.
“This man was a retired businessman within the sanctity of his home and he lost his life today at the hands of savage criminals who have no respect for elders in the society, no respect for law, no respect for life.
“They took the life of an innocent man within his own boundaries and premises. He was not in a place where he should not have been.
“He was not doing anything illegal.
“He is a retired man who was going about his life peacefully, and it came to a sudden end by a heinous act of one or maybe several criminals,” said Singh.
Singh added: “We plead with the TTPS to make our city of San Fernando safe again. We used to boast of San Fernando being a safe city, having relatively low crime rates especially with respect to serious crimes.
“We unfortunately cannot make that statement anymore”, he said.
“When we look to the recent murder of an employee on High Street San Fernando, the TTPS acted with swift action and apprehended the bandits within a few hours.
“We hope that same serious, determined action can be exercised once again to apprehend these criminals who have committed this act against this elderly law-abiding citizen”, said Singh.
Detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region Three are continuing investigations.