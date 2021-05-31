Express Daily Filler

A LA CANOA ROAD, Santa Cruz, man was shot and killed three hours before the beginning of the 10 a.m. curfew yesterday.

Police said that around 7 a.m. the victim, Nigel Sanderson, was in his Nissan Sylphy at the corder of Fourth and Seventh Avenue, Barataria, when another car with two occupants stopped alongside him.

One man got out and opened fire on Sanderson, hitting three times to the head.

He was killed on the scene.

Police officers from the Port of Spain Homicide Bureau and the Crime Scene Unit later visited the scene and the body was moved to the Port of Spain Mortuary.

The murder toll stood at 145 up to last night, according to police statistics, while the toll on this date last year was 184.

IN the space of one month, the families of 326 people were left in shock and heartbreak after losing their loved ones to the Covid-19 virus.

May 2021 was the deadliest month of the pandemic in Trinidad and Tobago and the month with the highest number of Covid-19 cases.

DOWNTOWN Port of Spain was the domain of the both the homeless and pigeons yesterday, interrupted by the odd police patrol or the shriek of an ambulance siren.

Embattled chief executive officer of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) Davlin Thomas is silent on calls for him to resign.

For him, it’s business as usual as he heads daily to his Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex office which he has dubbed “The Command Centre”.

It is said there is no free lunch, so is China expecting anything from Trinidad and Tobago in return for 100,000 free Sinopharm vaccines?