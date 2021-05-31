A LA CANOA ROAD, Santa Cruz, man was shot and killed three hours before the beginning of the 10 a.m. curfew yesterday.
Police said that around 7 a.m. the victim, Nigel Sanderson, was in his Nissan Sylphy at the corder of Fourth and Seventh Avenue, Barataria, when another car with two occupants stopped alongside him.
One man got out and opened fire on Sanderson, hitting three times to the head.
He was killed on the scene.
Police officers from the Port of Spain Homicide Bureau and the Crime Scene Unit later visited the scene and the body was moved to the Port of Spain Mortuary.
The murder toll stood at 145 up to last night, according to police statistics, while the toll on this date last year was 184.