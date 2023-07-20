Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine yesterday revealed a series of video recordings in which a man named Akil Abdullah confessed he was offered money to destroy him and other THA officials.
Augustine said he secretly recorded Abdullah earlier this month during private meetings. Abdullah is the purported whistleblower in the audiotape probe currently under way.
In one of the recordings played at the THA Assembly sitting, Abdullah said he was offered $270,000.
He said he was paid $10,000 and was also receiving an “upfront” payment of $60,000 to sign a statutory declaration, but never did so.
“They want me badly because I am the key to sending you to a lifetime of embarrassment,” Abdullah stated in one of the video clips.
“Whether you are found guilty or not, that isn’t their objective. They want to embarrass you nationally and other THA officials... drag this thing in the court up until, or beyond, the next THA and general election,” he is heard telling Augustine.
Abdullah once served as the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) membership and mobilisation officer.
Delivering a statement during yesterday’s special sitting of the THA to raise an “urgent matter that cannot wait”, Augustine claimed there was a plot by senior Government and PNM officials, involving police, to remove him from office.
Augustine confirmed police raided his home on Tuesday, and searched the home of former THA administrator Ethelyn John on Saturday.
He said an order was also served on the current Chief Administrator, Denese Toby-Quashie, to produce certified copies of a range of documents.
Secret recordings
Augustine admitted he secretly recorded the two meetings without Abdullah’s knowledge, as he learnt a “hard lesson” from having people, including high-ranking officials, misrepresent meetings with him.
“And so I have decided to start recording some of these meetings for my own safety and record,” he said.
He said he had no confidence that police, who were “implicated” in the recordings, would take action.
“In the absence of confidence in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to treat with the matters herein and with the purposeful corruption of some justice systems, I fear that this space is the only place I can come to expose what was shared in confidence with me and hopefully, some one of the entities I will call upon will provide justice for this little Tobago,” Augustine said.
Augustine said at the first meeting with Abdullah at his official residence on July 7, 2023, Abdullah confessed to sitting right next to him at the PDP meeting where he (Augustine) and a woman were heard in a controversial audio recording discussing paying THA workers to spread political propaganda.
He said this explained why the executive of a political party and not the executive council of the THA were featured in the search warrants and “production orders” served on him and other THA officials.
He said until Abdullah came to him, he believed the leaked audio tape was taken at a Government meeting.
Abdullah claimed in one video recording that he was “approached by Ancil”, the “infamous Keon Warner” and “other PNM affiliates”, who he said planned to “embarrass”, “discredit” and “disgrace” Augustine and other THA officials “nationally”.
He said on two occasions he met with police officers in Trinidad, and gave two witness submissions.
He said he was supposed to head to Trinidad again to sign a statutory declaration by a Justice of the Peace, but opted out, as his integrity “kicked” him “upside the head” and he was not comfortable with the arrangement.
He said since then, he had been “ducking” all calls from police, Warner, “Ancil and his handler Abdallah Chadband”, as well as the Integrity Commission.
Augustine told the House such an allegation was astonishing, to say the least. “If proven to be true, it will show that this is all connected to the audit report, as featured in what this whistleblower is saying are persons guilty of ripping off the people of Tobago,” he said.
He said at the end of the conversation with Abdullah that day, he prayed with him as he “offered him forgiveness”, then told him to seek legal advice.
Augustine said he told one of his security officers to drop Abdullah off by his (Augustine’s) lawyers, who were five minutes away.
Paid in tranches
In another clip, Augustine is heard asking Abdullah if he was paid to give information.
Abdullah admitted his first payment was $10,000 “in tranches”.
“And to do this was $270,000. And for this week, after I would have gone to Trinidad (to sign declaration), I would have got another tranche,” he said. “I never asked them for any specific amount, but they have been generous in that way. However, I took the money and did what I had to do with it...,” he added.
He said destroying Augustine, Hackett and B.Yisrael was not about money.
“To me, as I would have said, it started off as the bitterness, me abhorring you, the treatment that we would have got and so on... but then the money came. It would have been easy for me to just go down Trinidad, do what I need to do and collect another portion of money.
“But it wasn’t about the money. This week, my integrity kicked me upside my head and said to me, Akil, this is not right. You ought not to be doing this. This is why I am here,” Abdullah said.
‘Ancil carried me’
In another video clip, which Augustine said was recorded at his meeting with Abdullah on July 12, Abdullah alleged meeting twice with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in Tobago on the issue.
“Ancil carried me. And we sat down and we had a discussion. At one point he (Rowley) called Erla (Police Commissioner)... and he gave her a directive and I was surprised,” he alleged.
“They have a network, a powerful network, even around you, around the secretaries, where information is collected and they meet, they discuss it and they form a tactical approach,” Abdullah said in the clip.
He said the meeting with Rowley was attended by “Rowley’s lawyer” senior counsel Gilbert Peterson, Ancil Dennis, and woman Inspector Weaver-Ali.
He said Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher was not physically present, but joined via phone call.
In another clip, Adbullah told Augustine he received threats on two occasions to sign the statutory declaration in Trinidad.
He said he was given $60,000 “upfront” to sign the declaration, but he never did.
“I still owe them because what they wanted from me since last week to now I cannot give it to them,” he said.
Augustine is heard asking Abdullah if this payment was “outside of the $275,000” initially offered to him.
“It’s outside of the $270,000 and not $275,000...,” Abdullah said.
Abdullah said he was also paid money upfront to do something to PDP leader Watson Duke that he was not comfortable with.
“They did give me some money leading up to the $60,000. They want to also move Watson off of the political check-board,” he said.
Illegal information gathering
Augustine told the House that if these claims were true, it meant public officers were part of a network that was illegally gathering information on citizens and political opponents.
“Who other powerful public official is part of this network?” he asked.
He added: “The same Mrs Ali in whose name the (search) warrants are made out and who is leading the investigation it is being alleged by this whistleblower sat in the same room with the Prime Minister, the same room with the political leader of another party, as irrelevant as he might be.
“And Madame Presiding Officer, this information was brought to me before the warrants were even done and issued.
“And it was only after seeing the warrants I decided that there must be some truth to what the gentleman was saying,” Augustine said.
He said he had instructed his attorneys to write the Commissioner of Police, Director of Public Prosecutions, Director of the Police Complaints Authority and other agencies responsible for carrying out justice in T&T.
“That letter should be on the desk of the Commissioner of Police today (Wednesday),” he said.
Augustine said he had several questions to ask, including whether Abdullah was a complainant in the audio recording matter, if Weaver-Ali sat in the same room with Rowley to discuss the matter, if Harewood-Christopher took a directive from the Prime Minister, and if Rowley was a “part of or aware that bribery formed part of inducements to trump up this case”.
He said he planned to write to several international agencies, including the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and the United Nations, about the matter.