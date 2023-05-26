Man robbed after leaving bank: $65,000, gun stolen

A 62-year-old businessman was robbed of $65,000 on Wednesday afternoon after leaving a bank in Maraval.
The victim told police that at about 12.15 p.m. he had just left Scotiabank at Ellersie Plaza, Maraval, where he had made the withdrawal.
He placed the money in a brown paper bag and secured it in his Range Rover Sport vehicle and proceeded to Mitchell’s Gas Station where, while filling fuel at the pump, he was accosted by two men.
One of the suspects pulled out a firearm, stuck it to the businessman’s head, and announced a hold-up. They demanded that he hand over the bag and keys to the SUV.
They opened the car and stole two bags.
One of the bags contained the cash.
The other contained the victim’s licensed Sig Sauer 9mm pistol, police said.
The pistol and two magazines which contained ten rounds of 9mm ammunition were stolen. This bag also contained the victim’s firearm user’s licence as well as other personal documents and his iPhone 13 MAX.
The bandits then ran to a white Hyundai Elantra parked nearby and drove away.
The victim notified the police and a team of officers led by PC Greene responded.
Crime scene investigators recovered workable fingerprints from the vehicle, police said.