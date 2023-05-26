Man robbed after leaving bank: $65,000, gun stolen

Crime scene USE THIS ONE

A 62-year-old businessman was robbed of $65,000 on Wednesday afternoon after leaving a bank in Maraval.

The victim told police that at about 12.15 p.m. he had just left Scotiabank at Ellersie Plaza, Maraval, where he had made the withdrawal.

He placed the money in a brown paper bag and secured it in his Range Rover Sport vehicle and proceeded to Mitchell’s Gas Station where, while filling fuel at the pump, he was accosted by two men.

One of the suspects pulled out a firearm, stuck it to the businessman’s head, and announced a hold-up. They demanded that he hand over the bag and keys to the SUV.

They opened the car and stole two bags.

One of the bags contained the cash.

The other contained the victim’s licensed Sig Sauer 9mm pistol, police said.

The pistol and two magazines which contained ten rounds of 9mm ammunition were stolen. This bag also contained the victim’s firearm user’s licence as well as other personal documents and his iPhone 13 MAX.

The bandits then ran to a white Hyundai Elantra parked nearby and drove away.

The victim notified the police and a team of officers led by PC Greene responded.

Crime scene investigators recovered workable fingerprints from the vehicle, police said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Imbert: We’re bringing T&T into modern era

Imbert: We’re bringing T&T into modern era

The Government has moved one step closer to implemen­ting the controversial pro­perty tax.

After a three-hour-long debate on Wednesday night, the Valuation of Land (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in the House of Representatives, at the Red House, Port of Spain.

Business chambers share concerns over timing of tax

Business chambers share concerns over timing of tax

THE business communi­ty is expressing concerns over the passing of the Valuation of Land (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which gives the green light for the implementation of property tax.

After a three-hour-long debate on Wednesday night, the Valuation of Land (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in the House of Represen­tatives.

Man robbed after leaving bank: $65,000, gun stolen

Man robbed after leaving bank: $65,000, gun stolen

A 62-year-old businessman was robbed of $65,000 on Wednesday afternoon after leaving a bank in Maraval.

The victim told police that at about 12.15 p.m. he had just left Scotiabank at Ellersie Plaza, Maraval, where he had made the withdrawal.

Raped and strangled

Raped and strangled

Twenty-five-year-old mother of five Gabrielle Raphael was raped and strangled, a post-mortem has revealed.

This distressing news was received by her family yesterday, even as they struggle with not being able to afford her funeral expenses. “Gabby needs to sleep,” said Raphael’s aunt.

Raphael’s body was found behind the Paddock area, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on May 8.

Complaints over rude cops

Complaints over rude cops

AS Cunupia/Warrenville residents complained of increased criminal attacks and poor responses from law enforcement, the Central Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) on Wednesday promised to do better but called on the population not to harbour criminality.

Head of the TTPS’ Central Division, ASP Michael Pierre, also said residents in that district shouldn’t be told that there are no vehicles for patrols or for responding to reports of a crime in progress, as the division has those resources.

Recommended for you