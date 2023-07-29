Man robbed of $150,000 after trip to bank

Crime scene USE THIS ONE

Police are calling on bank customers to limit cash withdrawals from both inside financial institutions and their ATMs.

This comes after a 49-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in Santa Cruz minutes after he had withdrawn $150,000 from the First Citizens branch at Eastern Main Road in San Juan.

The victim told police that at about 11.35 a.m. on Thursday, he had just arrived at his home at La Canoa Road in Santa Cruz, when a silver Nissan B14 car pulled up behind him.

Two armed men exited the vehicle and confronted the man.

They demanded that he hand over the money that he had just withdrawn from a teller at the bank, he told police.

The suspects stole his bag that contained the money, as well as several other bank cards and identifying documents and his cell phone.

They then fled the scene.

The police were notified and a team of officers led by PC Powell responded and are continuing enquiries.

