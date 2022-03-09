Man saves granddaughter from falling tree

The heroic efforts of grandfather Oswin Melville resulted in him saving his granddaughter, one-and-a-half-year-old Anastacia Lewis, from death.
Melville used his body as a shield to protect Lewis as a tree came crashing down on his Mount St George home, at around ten o’clock on Monday night.
The tree fell on the family home, injuring three people, including Melville, who has since been transferred to Trinidad for medical treatment, while his granddaughter has been released from hospital.
The family said some of their appliances were destroyed, but they tried to save what they could.
Sharon Phillips, another occupant of the house, said she was in the living room having her evening tea, when disaster struck.
“The tree come falling down, ‘buss’ down on the road, pin him (Melville) on the ground with the child, and he throw his whole body and brace the child from getting lash and he get all the lash,” said Phillips.
“When we try to run out the door we could not come out because a big log come and block the door, so we had to run inside,” she added.
Family members tried to pull Melville from underneath the tree to no avail as the tree branches were spread over a wide area.
Emergency Medical Services personnel and the Fire Service were called and they assisted in the removal of the massive tree.
Melville suffered visible head injuries, shoulder and chest pains; Raymond Murray, another occupant, suffered injuries to the head; and Lewis had soft tissue bruising.
Area representative for Mt St George/Goodwood Megan Morrison visited the family Monday night to offer assistance.
“The home is halfway damaged, the roof gone. We are trying to find some shelter for the family. The SDA (Seventh-Day Adventist) Church opened their doors and TEMA (Tobago Emergency Management Agency) helped with some mattresses,” said Morrison.
TEMA director Allan Stewart said the family is being provided with shelter for a three-day period, while the Tobago House of Assembly Division of Social Services will interview the family and offer some more long-term housing accommodation.