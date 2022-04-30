Handyman to hang for murder of accountant

A FINGERPRINT impression that was lifted from a fan was the main piece of evidence that led to the conviction of a St Joseph man who was charged with the murder of a chartered accountant in 2006.
On Thursday, Justice Gail Gonzales read the death sentence to Kendell Gomez after he was found guilty of murdering Paul Roopsingh at the victim’s Buena Vista Gardens, St Joseph, home.
Roopsingh’s body was found by a friend who had gone to his home to drop off a newspaper on March 12, 2006. His body was found face down in a pool of blood, with both hands bound and a fan cord wrapped around his neck.
The body also had a stab wound to the right thigh.
An autopsy carried out by pathologist Dr Estlyn McDonald-Burris revealed that Roopsingh died by way of manual strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head.
Homicide detectives lifted a single fingerprint impression from the fan. It matched that of Gomez’s right forefinger.
The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), which was represented by attorneys Stacy Laloo-Chong and Indira Chinebas, called seven witnesses to testify at the judge-alone trial.
They included Roopsingh’s cousin, two friends, and police officers who were at the scene and who were involved in the arrest and questioning of Gomez in 2007.
In his defence, Gomez said he worked for Roopsingh and would usually cut his lawn and paint his home. However, he denied going into Roopsingh’s office where his body was found.
At the time the killing took place, Gomez said he was not at the location but instead was in the company of two friends.
He was represented by attorneys Gretel Baird and Adelia Jordan.
Judge: Case based purely on circumstantial evidence
In her written verdict, Justice Gonzales said she found as a fact Gomez lied when he said he never went into Roopsingh’s office and when he said he was with two friends on the morning when the body was found.
The judge also said she found as a fact it was Gomez’s fingerprint on the fan attached to the cord used to strangle Roopsingh.
“The case against Gomez is based purely on circumstantial evidence.... Am I satisfied that I am sure Gomez murdered the deceased?” the judge said.
In answering her own question, Justice Gonzales pointed out circumstantial evidence is evidence of facts, which when standing alone or by itself cannot prove guilt.
“However, when all the evidence is taken together, it leads to the inescapable conclusion that the accused committed the offence in question,” she said.
The judge said the only logical explanation for Gomez’s fingerprint being on the fan was because he left it there when he used the cord to strangle Roopsingh.
“I was satisfied, so that I was sure that it was Gomez who strangled the deceased causing his death. I am satisfied that when he strangled the deceased, he intended to kill him,” said Justice Gonzales.
While the judge said she could not find Gomez guilty simply because he had told a lie, she pointed out she was certain he did not give a false alibi “for an innocent reason”.
“He suggested that (name called) had stolen items which he had asked him to sell. He insinuated that (name called) might be responsible for the demise of the deceased.
“He said that (name called) was watching him constantly, suggesting that (name called) was suspicious of him. I was sure that the only reason he told such a lie was because he was conscious of his guilt and he wanted to cast suspicion away from himself. In those circumstances, I found that this lie supported the inference of guilt,” said the judge.