Man shot dead, another injured as target escapes hit

A hit ordered by a notorious gang leader from behind prison walls in Trinidad has spilled over into neighbouring Grenada.

The intended target escaped, but one man is dead and another injured.

And the killers have disappeared without a trace.

Senior intelligence sources and at least two underworld sour­ces have confirmed that the August 14 shooting at a house in Grenada’s upscale Egmont Point neighbourhood was intended for a Trinidadian who has been at odds with the incarcerated gang leader for several years, but may have the house left minutes before the shooting.

Sources say they were able to obtain cri­­­ti­cal information and commu­nication to confirm the hit on the inten­ded target who lives in Europe.

The Trinidadian has ties to many rival gang bosses, and police and prison sources verified that he was involved in a recent attempt on the life of the notorious jailed gang leader after paying money to another incarcerated gang leader to terminate him. However, the notorious gang leader survived the attempt on his life.

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) identified the man who was fatally shot in his head as 30-year-old Delvon Thomas, while another man identified as Linton Wharwood, associated with a mas band known as Bacique, was shot in the arm.

“We have been able to confirm that this man (Trini living in Europe) was the target, but as you know, hitmen are not selective,” said a senior intelligence source.

According to the source, important infor­mation was obtained in­dicating that the inten­ded target may have left minutes before the shooting and that Thomas and Wharwood were most likely collateral damage.

Sources also said that one of the men had similar body features as the intended target and possibly another reason why the gunman opened fire as he entered the house upon seeing the men.

The intended target is well known in entertainment circles, having attended events he was connected to at the Great Fete Weekend in Tobago a few weeks previously.

The senior intelligence source said he was uncertain if the Gre­­­­­nada police had any knowledge about this man’s presence at the residence, “but based on our information, he was there at some point”.

When contacted by the Express, a top police official in Grenada said they were looking into numerous possibilities, but couldn’t say much more until they got more specific information.

When asked about the theory behind the hit as told to the Express, he said he would “look into it”, but he was still waiting for a full report on the shooting incident.

An underworld source said based on information he obtained, two of the reputed incar­cerated gang leader’s foot soldiers travelled to Grenada after learning of the intended target’s whereabouts. “They la­ter met with another Tri­nidadian living there who was familiar with the area and he took them to the location,” he said.

One of the gunmen reportedly went into the house while the others stood watch nearby. “He may have received a call a few minutes before and got wind out of it and left,” the source said.

He added: “The man in jail and the man outside have a history going back almost 14 years. A woman first had a child for the gang leader now in jail, but when he got arrested and went inside, she hooked up with the man living in Europe and also had a child with him. Since then, things just escalate with both of them and people getting killed on both sides.”

Mootoo’s Command

Both intelligence and underworld sources revealed that the incarcerated gang boss was under Roger Mootoo’s command, who also oversaw the Sixx gang and the Resistance gang. However, Mootoo was shot dead at Cara Courts, Claxton Bay, in February, on returning home from a boat cruise.

Mootoo, along with Phillip “The Boss” Boodram, Kerwin Williams, Ricky Singh and Aaron “Arc Eye” Grappie, had been accused of kidnapping and murdering Samdaye Rampersad in 2015.

They were later sentenced to 28 years for manslaughter after their second retrial. However, in June 2022, appellate judges Mark Mohammed, Alice Yorke-Soo Hon and Prakash Moosai upheld an appeal from Boodram, on behalf of the men, over their manslaughter convictions, on the basis of errors made by the High Court judge who oversaw the defendants’ second retrial in 2016.

They were released after 17 years in prison. Three months after their release, Boodram was shot dead by police in a shoot-out in Couva, along with two other men.

