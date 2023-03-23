AN UNIDENTIFIED man was shot dead yesterday morning in the vicinity of the Copa Cabana nightclub in Port of Spain.
About 12.15 a.m. yesterday, officers of the Port of Spain Division, led by PC Oliver and PC St John, were conducting patrols in the capital city when they received information that a man had been shot dead on Dundonald Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a man lying face down in a pool of blood.
He had no signs of life.
The officers notified their seniors, as well as officials from the Homicide Division, and a team of officers led by Supt Ramsook, Insp Phillip and Sgt Mohammed responded.
Police could not locate any spent shells near the scene of the shooting.
The body was taken to the Port of Spain mortuary by Amstrong’s Funeral Home.
Up to late yesterday evening, the victim had yet to be positively identified.
The Express was told he was brown in complexion, about six feet tall, with a plaited hairstyle (unkempt), and was clad in a white T-shirt, white three-quarter jeans and white sneakers.
This incident has pushed the murder count up to 131.
For the same period last year, the figure stood at 118.