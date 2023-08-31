Police are investigating the killing of 36-year-old Randy Peters.
Peters, of Peters Avenue off Demerara Road, Arima, was fatally shot at 7.20 p.m. on Tuesday while walking on the road outside his home.
A light brown Nissan Tiida with four occupants pulled alongside him.
Three men armed with firearms alighted from the vehicle and several loud explosions were heard. The deceased fell to the ground and the driver drove off in an easterly direction.
The other three men ran behind the vehicle, which came to a stop and the suspects re-entered.
They then sped off in a southerly direction along Demerara Road.
Residents notified the police and paramedics and a team of officers from the Northern Division and the Homicide Bureau, including Inspector Lewis, Sgt Narace, Cpl Jones, WPC Mohammed, and PC Jaghoo, responded.
Crime scene personnel recovered 12 spent 9mm shells, one spent shotgun cartridge and six deformed projectiles.
This killing has pushed the murder toll to 388 for the year to date.
Woman shot in La Horquetta
A 36-year-old woman was shot in La Horquetta on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 2.30 p.m., the victim was seated in her green Mazda 323 talking to her boyfriend, who is a police officer, in front of his home when they were approached by two men.
The victim and her boyfriend became suspicious and he walked inside while she drove off in a westerly direction.
Suddenly, both men attempted to stop the woman while she was driving.
She accelerated her car, but heard several loud explosions and felt a burning sensation to both arms.
She then drove herself to La Horquetta Police Station where she was assisted by police officers and taken to Arima Health Facility where she was treated for two gunshot wounds.
The shooting scene was processed and 12 spent 9mm shell casings and one live round of 9mm ammunition were retrieved.
$.2m in cheques stolen
Ten cheques amounting to $200,000 were stolen on Tuesday afternoon.
At about 2.30 p.m., a 43-year-old sales representative for ADM Supermarket was walking along Hollis Avenue when he was approached by two men.
Ome suspect snatched his black laptop bag, valued $400, off his left shoulder. It contained a Samsung S11 cellphone, a brown wallet, bank cards, driver’s permit, his national identification card, $3,500 in cash and ten cheques.
Both men escaped.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by PC Singh responded.
Four held with firearm in Tunapuna
A 23-year-old woman was among four people who were held with a firearm early yesterday morning during a police operation in Tunapuna.
A team of officers were conducting road block exercises around 1.25 a.m. along Eastern Main Road when they saw a white Nissan Tiida with four occupants break a red light near Tunapuna Police Station.
The officers gave chase and intercepted the vehicle a short distance away.
It was searched and in the car police found and seized a 9mm firearm loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition.
Three men and the woman were arrested and taken to the Tunapuna station along with the exhibits and the vehicle.