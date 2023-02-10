Man shot while awaiting transport

Nigel Sandy

‘AN EXCELLENT EMPLOYEE’:

Nigel Sandy

TOBAGO has recorded its first murder for 2023.

Police said Nigel Sandy was killed during a drive-by shooting in Plymouth.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. yesterday.

According to police reports, Sandy, an employee with the public health department, was awaiting transportation to attend a meeting at work along Shelbourne and Halifax streets, Plymouth, when a white AD wagon pulled alongside, and two masked men armed with guns exited.

One of the men had a submachine weapon. Both men fired several shots at Sandy and other residents who were also awaiting transportation.

Sandy slumped to the ground. An alarm was raised and he was later taken, via Emergency Health Services ambulance, to the Scarborough General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the attending physician.

Tobago House of Assembly Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith B.Yisrael, in a statement last night, extended condolences to his family, friends and everyone who mourns his loss.

She said Sandy worked with the department of public health for over 20 years. “He started as a sanitation worker and worked his way up to the position of evaluator. He was one of our youngest supervisors. He was an excellent, committed employee,” she added.

Counselling services have been extended to his co-workers who, as you can imagine, are still trying to process the circumstances surrounding his death, B.Yisrael added.

Relative concerned

about crime

“PH” taxi-driver Harvey Sandy, a cousin of the deceased, told the Express, he was driving by when he heard the gunshots.

“I was in my car when I coming down, I hear gunshots, so I said well what’s wrong. I normally pick up a fella on the bridge where my cousin got killed so I did not see him there. I, and, another customer in my car, we were driving, so one fella, who we accustom picking up, does be sitting there, he came to us and he said they now shoot a man there,” Harvey Sandy said.

Harvey Sandy saw his bleeding cousin on the ground following the shooting.

“The man told us a man got shot, we came out the car and went over there watching my relative on the ground, but a fire officer was testing his pulse and saying it still have life,” he said.

Harvey Sandy said he is concerned with the crime situ­ation in the country—“it is getting ridiculous”.

The vehicle used in the killing was later recovered by police, abandoned at Pentland Trace Plymouth.

Officers said the motorcar was stolen in 2019 and came last week to Tobago via the inter-island ferry.

Woman Police Inspector Joefield and personnel of the Tobago Taskforce responded, the scene was processed and searches conducted. Senior Superintendent of Police Jackman visited the scene, and Assistant Superintendent Joseph and Sergeant Guy are continuing enquiries.

There were ten murders in Tobago in 2022.

