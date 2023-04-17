Man stabbed, another shot

Crime scene USE THIS ONE

THE body of a 54-year-old man was found on Saturday night near a panyard in Arima with stab wounds to his neck.

Officers, who were on mobile patrol, found the body after they received information from a member of the public who flagged down their police SUV.

The dead man has since been identified as David Francis Rodriguez. Investigators stated that around 9 p.m., on Saturday, police were on patrol along Maurice Avenue in Arima, when their vehicle was stopped by a member of the public.

Based on the information provided to them, they went to the Nutones Panyard, where they found Rodriguez’s body lying below a mango tree with stab wounds to the neck and blood oozing from the back of his head.

The officers said they were able to identify the victim by his Trinidad and Tobago identification card that was found in his pants pocket.

The lawmen then informed their seniors of the discovery, after which crime scene investigators and other officers of the Region II Homicide Bureau of Investigations arrived at the location and carried out enquiries.

An autopsy is expected to be carried out on the body sometime this week at the Forensic Science Centre to determine the exact cause of death. PC Ali of the Region II Homicide Bureau is continuing investigations into Rodriguez’s death. Meanwhile, a man was found lying on a bed at a Fyzabad house with a gunshot wound to his head yesterday morning. He has been identified as Kern Alexis.

Officers went to the house at Dubarry Street, Fyzabad, where they met his friend. He told them that around 3 a.m. he was in bed when he heard two loud sounds.

Around 11 a.m. he saw Alexis, whom he had given permission to stay for two nights, lying motionless on a bed in downstairs room of the house.

Insp Corrie, Sgt Jacob, constables Lutchman, Maharaj, Bholah, Henry and Sirkissoon, officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, constable Johnnity and other officers from the South Western Division Task Force visited the scene.

These killings have taken the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 169 compared to 145 for the corresponding period last year. — Rickie Ramdass and Nikita Braxton-Benjamin

