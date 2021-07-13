Man to face court for threatening lives of President, Prime Minister

A Princes Town man who allegedly threatened the lives of President Paula-Mae Weekes and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley by phone is to appear at the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.
Vinu Dallsingh, 65, was charged with the offence of misuse of telephone facilities on July 9.
On May 6, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Emergency 999 Command Centre, St James, received a call threatening the lives of the President and the Prime Minister, the Police Service said in a statement yesterday.
A report was made to the CID Port of Spain Reports Office and PC Lewis conducted an investigation.
The investigation required collaboration with internal personnel from the Research Analytical Unit (RAU), E999, Cyber Crime Unit, CID PoS and the assistance of external agencies, which led to the identification of the caller, police stated.
PC Lewis investigated, then sought advice from the CID legal team on the matter and on July 9 laid a complaint for the offence of misuse of telephone facilities against the accused before the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court.