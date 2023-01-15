Manahambre Road gets $1.5m fix

THE Road Rehabilitation programme yesterday rolled into Manahambre Road in Princes Town, where just over one kilometre of the roadway was paved at a cost of $1.5 million.
Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan was on hand as the steamrollers put the final touches on the newly paved road.
A video of the paving works posted on the Express social media brought positive comments from users of that road, which was nicknamed “The Bocas”, after the choppy waters off the northern part of Trinidad in the Gulf of Paria.
Many users responded, “finally!” and that the works were long overdue; while other social media users identified other roads that were in need of immediate repair across the island.
Sinanan told reporters that in the Princes Town constituency, there is a network of roads to be rehabilitated, and several more projects were scheduled to start in that constituency in the next week.
He also inspected rehabilitation works at Suchit Trace in Penal, which has been consistently affected by road breakage, and the community affected by flooding.
Sinanan said his ministry has developed a system to prioritise the road works based on criteria such as road usage and level of deterioration.
“Expect to see road work happening throughout Trinidad on a phased basis. This is the first round of paving, and we look at the critical areas to de done first. Based on the availability of funding as we go along, we will see this programme rolling out. Every three years, we do a conditional survey in Trinidad and we identify and prioritise the roads that are in need of repair. There is a system. It is not something where the minister will get up and say, ‘we will do this road, or that road’. There is a formula such as road usage and level of deterioration,” said Sinanan.
He said the last survey was done last year.
Sinanan explained that infrastructure upgrade and rehabilitation involved aspects of road paving, landslips, coastal erosion and bridge reconstructions.
With respect to landslips, he said the ministry would “ramp up” the landslip programme, as severe weather patterns have led to a significant number of new landslips.
He said within the last three months some 200 new landslips had developed and were added to that programme.
Under the bridges programme, repair works at another 15 bridges were to start immediately, with another 50 in the design stage to be brought on later in the year, he said.
“There is no part of Trinidad right now that has been cut off. There is gas going to Mayaro, Cedros, and Toco. We do not have (road connectivity) problems even though some of the measures are temporary,” said the minister.
Highway extension
With respect to the San Fernando to Point Fortin highway extension, Sinanan said motorists should have full access to that highway later this year.
“Work has never stopped on San Fernando-to-Point Fortin highway. It slowed down because of the Covid pandemic. Then, there are challenges to weather. We are hoping that later this year we will have full access from San Fernando to Point Fortin. We hope very soon to open more phases of the highway. If you take a drive down, as we will do later this week, you will see that the paving work has reached to Point Fortin. In some areas, they are doing the final coat on the bridges and intersections. Most of the work has been completed. There is one phase where we have had to do some changes which will not interrupt the flow from San Fernando to Point Fortin,” he said.