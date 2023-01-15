Manahambre Road gets $1.5m fix

Rohan Sinanan

CHECKING IN: Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, right, and officials inspect Manahambre Road, Princes Town, which was repaved yesterday. —Photo: TREVOR WATSON

THE Road Rehabilitation programme yesterday rolled into Manahambre Road in Princes Town, where just over one kilometre of the roadway was paved at a cost of $1.5 million.

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan was on hand as the steamrollers put the final touches on the newly paved road.

A video of the paving works posted on the Express social media brought positive comments from users of that road, which was nicknamed “The Bocas”, after the choppy waters off the northern part of Trinidad in the Gulf of Paria.

Many users responded, “finally!” and that the works were long overdue; while other social media users identified other roads that were in need of immediate repair across the island.

Sinanan told reporters that in the Princes Town constituency, there is a network of roads to be rehabilitated, and several more projects were scheduled to start in that constituency in the next week.

He also inspected rehabilitation works at Suchit Trace in Penal, which has been consistently affected by road breakage, and the community affected by flooding.

Sinanan said his ministry has developed a system to prioritise the road works based on criteria such as road usage and level of deterioration.

“Expect to see road work happening throughout Trinidad on a phased basis. This is the first round of paving, and we look at the critical areas to de done first. Based on the availability of funding as we go along, we will see this programme rolling out. Every three years, we do a conditional survey in Trinidad and we identify and prioritise the roads that are in need of repair. There is a system. It is not something where the minister will get up and say, ‘we will do this road, or that road’. There is a formula such as road usage and level of deterioration,” said Sinanan.

He said the last survey was done last year.

Sinanan explained that infrastructure upgrade and rehabilitation involved aspects of road paving, landslips, coastal erosion and bridge reconstructions.

With respect to landslips, he said the ministry would “ramp up” the landslip programme, as severe weather patterns have led to a significant number of new landslips.

He said within the last three months some 200 new landslips had developed and were added to that programme.

Under the bridges programme, repair works at another 15 bridges were to start immediately, with another 50 in the design stage to be brought on later in the year, he said.

“There is no part of Trinidad right now that has been cut off. There is gas going to Mayaro, Cedros, and Toco. We do not have (road connectivity) problems even though some of the measures are temporary,” said the minister.

Highway extension

With respect to the San Fernando to Point Fortin highway extension, Sinanan said motorists should have full access to that highway l­ater this year.

“Work has never stopped on San Fernando-to-Point Fortin highway. It slowed down because of the Covid pandemic. Then, there are challenges to weather. We are hoping that later this year we will have full access from San Fernando to Point Fortin. We hope very soon to open more phases of the highway. If you take a drive down, as we will do later this week, you will see that the paving work has reached to Point Fortin. In some areas, they are doing the final coat on the bridges and intersections. Most of the work has been completed. There is one phase where we have had to do some changes which will not interrupt the flow from San Fernando to Point Fortin,” he said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Manahambre Road gets $1.5m fix

Manahambre Road gets $1.5m fix

THE Road Rehabilitation programme yesterday rolled into Manahambre Road in Princes Town, where just over one kilometre of the roadway was paved at a cost of $1.5 million.

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan was on hand as the steamrollers put the final touches on the newly paved road.

Ag CoP denies recruits in Covid ‘scare’

Ag CoP denies recruits in Covid ‘scare’

ACTING Police Commissioner Erla Christopher has refuted rumours on social media that there was a Covid-19 “scare” at the Police Academy in St James.

While the acting Commissioner con­firmed that four recruits recently tested positive for the virus, she said they have been placed “in isolation with others, based on trace contact”.

Christopher said the recruits were inducted for training on January 9, and were all tested for the virus.

A constant state of fear

A constant state of fear

The 606 murders reported in 2022, as well as increasing numbers of crimes have caused a serious impact on the mental health of Trinidad and Tobago’s population.

The Sunday Express spoke to clinical and counselling psychologist Nidhi Kirpalani who believes the psychological impacts of crime on adults and children are often overlooked in this country.

This includes direct victims of crime as well as indirect victims such as those who know people who were targeted.

President knocks health care

President knocks health care

Outgoing President Paula-Mae Weekes says the country’s health system is in need of visionary leadership.

She made the comment yesterday as she bemoaned the problems and challenges facing the public health sector.

She was delivering the feature address at the Presidential Symposium hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association (TTMA) and The University of the West Indies (The UWI) at the university’s St Augustine campus.

Rejected and forgotten by society

Rejected and forgotten by society

Johnathon was born an unwanted child, discarded by his mother in the restroom of a local fried chicken restaurant and relinquished to the children’s ward of the San Fernando General Hospital nearly two decades ago.

Within the walls of the former Ward 14, the young cerebral palsy patient would spend years, hands tied to the bars of a metal bed-frame on which his mattress was laid, uttering grunts to the healthcare workers who had inevitably become his sole caregivers while stationed there.

Recommended for you