San Fernando East Member of Parliament Brian Manning described yesterday’s reopening of the Cocoyea community swimming pool as an extremely proud day.
Delivering the feature address at the reopening ceremony at the St Andrew’s Park West, San Fernando facility, Manning said they experienced several delays which, together with Covid-19, kept the world-class facility closed for a period of time.
“But we were going to keep the facility closed until we were absolutely certain that it was safe for public use. And now that we’ve crossed that hurdle, I’m extremely proud to be here today to officially open this facility and to let the public know that it’s open to persons of San Fernando East and environs,” Manning said.
Commenting on the closure of the facility in 2018, he added: “We had various issues with the pumps at one period. There was also an algae issue at one point. So, we had to ensure all of that was taken care of. Then, of course, during Covid it would not have been safe for the public to use the pool during that time so we had to ensure everything was done correctly, everything was done properly to ensure the safety of the public before we open this facility. So I’m glad that that day is finally here.”
Asked if there were any concerns with the public use of the pool given an increase in Covid cases, he said there’s a vaccination policy in place now, which was a question during the early part of the Covid crisis.
“We will take the normal precautions and have regular sterilisation and cleaning of the area to minimise the risk of Covid or any other viral infection in this facility,” said Manning.
Asked how he felt knowing that his late father, former prime minister Patrick Manning, opened the facility, he said he felt proud because he knows it was one of his father’s pet projects.
“He meant this for the community of Cocoyea and it’s one of those projects the members of San Fernando East feel extremely emotional about. I remember I got a letter from one particular resident who was organising a protest to have the pool reopened. I had to inform the gentleman that we could not reopen the pool until we were absolutely sure it was safe for use. So, I’m extremely glad to be here today and I know my father will be extremely glad that this facility is back in use and to be enjoyed by constituents and others.”
Manning expressed his gratitude to Sport and Community Development Minister Shamfa Cudjoe for her hard work, having worked closely with him and his constituency office, as well as with councillor for the area (Mon Repos/Navet) Nigel Couttier, in ensuring that this day would come sooner rather than later.
Facility manager Kimberly Joseph said a number of programmes will be available to the public free of charge during the operational hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Among the programmes are recreational swimming; learn-to-swim classes open to both the public as well as schools; and aqua aerobics for elderly citizens.
Joseph noted that lifeguards will be on duty during the hours the pool is in use.
She said while there are discussions ongoing with clubs with regard to the pool being available to them, the facility will not be used to host Carnival parties.
Beverley Reid-Samuel, deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, said the refurbishments came in at a cost of $1.1 million and were conducted over two phases, with first phase accounting for $600,000 and $500,000 being spent on the second phase.
She said some of the repairs undertaken were to the pump room, bleachers, and the roof of the facility.