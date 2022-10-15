Manning drops out PNM race

Brian Manning____use

Brian Manning

Brian Manning, who was contesting the vice-chairmanship of the People’s National Movement (PNM), has dropped out of the internal election.

That leaves Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Rondell Donawa as the two contenders for the vice-chairmanship.

In a letter to the Elections Supervisory Committee dated October 14, Manning said “with great sadness” he was withdrawing his candidacy because “an unexpected and urgent family matter demands more of my time and attention right now”.

It was only on Monday that he submitted his nomination. Manning said he was moved by the “outpouring of support received from every quarter of this great party” and he remained committed to all his supporters and party members.

“My heart has been truly buoyed by the flood of support and well wishes received since I announced my candidacy, but given the circumstances at this time, I am unable to commit myself to the demands of an election campaign,” he wrote.

He concluded by saying that he was asking party supporters for their understanding “as we continue to work together to support the election process.

I appreciate each of you and remain committed to the belief that we are capable of great things not just as a party but as a country”.

Sources meanwhile said that while political leader Dr Keith Rowley has not indicated that he has a team, there is a view within the party that there is indeed a Rowley team and that the candidate for vice-chairman on the Rowley team is Gadsby-Dolly.

Many believed Manning, whose campaign manager was former minister Joan Yuille-Williams, had viable prospects.

