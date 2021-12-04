Manning in Couva HDU with Covid

Brian Manning

STRUCK WITH COVID: Brian Manning

Member of Parliament for San Fernando East Brian Manning has been admitted to the high dependency unit of the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility after he contracted the Covid-19 virus.

Manning and his wife, Shelly Dass, tested positive for Covid-19, several sources close to the family confirmed yesterday.

While Dass is in home quarantine, Manning was receiving oxygen by mask at the Couva hospital yesterday afternoon.

The Sunday Express was told that his condition was not severe or alarming.

Manning has been fully vaccinated with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

He is the Minister in the Ministry of Finance.

He was appointed to the post after he won the San Fernando East seat in the 2020 general election. His father, Patrick Manning, represented this area from 1971 to 2015.

Patrick Manning was also the fourth prime minister of the country.

He died in 2016.

Brian Manning’s mother is former Education Minister Hazel Manning.

Last December, he married media executive Shelly Dass at Stollmeyer’s Castle in Port of Spain.

In April, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

He went into isolation and was under medical supervision.

He has been vaccinated.

In September, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy tested posi­tive for Covid-19.

Other members of her family tested positive, but not her children.

Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe has also tested positive for Covid-19 and is in home quarantine.

