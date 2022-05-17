Former government minister Manohar Ramsaran said yesterday action could not be taken to lock up anyone for allegations made in the 1997 Robert Sabga report into Children’s Homes because there was no evidence.
In a telephone interview with the Express, Ramsaran said the report was not buried but action was taken by the then Basdeo Panday government to create seven or eight pieces of legislation in the interest of children and also to put systems in place to improve the system.
Ramsaran held the position of minister of community empowerment, sport and consumer affairs at the time of the report which he said he received and immediately submitted it to the Cabinet.
He said a Cabinet note was prepared and approved and sent to the permanent secretaries.
Asked why the report was not laid in the Parliament, Ramsaran said work was ongoing.
“We were still working on it. We asked the ministry to report on what was happening, we didn’t get much feedback from the ministry, it was a work in progress,” he said.
The Express noted the report spoke to sexual crimes and abuse and asked why was the report not sent to the police.
Ramsaran said the government was not on a “witch hunt”.
“When I got the report it went back to the ministry for further investigation. You can’t just say that Mr X did this and lock him up; you must have evidence and so on. It was sent to the permanent secretary; all Cabinet notes are sent back there,” he said.
“I want to assure you nothing was buried. I am not making excuses but when a Cabinet note is passed a minister does not go every week and ask how things are going. We allow the process to be followed and if the process was not followed, we would not be wiser,” he said, adding that the UNC demitted office (in 2001).
Ramsaran said over the past 25 years there were numerous social development ministers who would have had access to this report as it was no secret.