‘Many teachers accessed vaccines on their own’

Head of the National Primary Schools Principals Association Carlene Hayes says many teachers have already accessed the Covid-19 vaccine on their own, and did not wait for the Ministry of Education’s current vaccination drive.
“The Prime Minister is saying that teachers are not taking the vaccine, but this is not so,” she said yesterday during a telephone interview with the Express.
“The data is not being collated because if I go to the health centre, which is what I did, and I get my vaccine and I don’t go to the Ministry of Education, they (Ministry of Education) would not have it recorded that Carlene Hayes took her vaccine,” she added.
At Thursday’s post-Cabinet news conference, held in Tobago, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he was very disappointed teachers had not accepted arrangements made for them to be vaccinated.
He said “...that has me very concerned because I’m really hoping that the teachers would get vaccinated by the time we get around to school in September, so we wouldn’t have the issue of vaccination and teachers and children in September”.
‘Re-examine the data’
However, Hayes believed the information showing the low response by teachers should be re-examined.
“And the only person who would have this information would be the Ministry of Health,” she said.
“If I go to the health centre and I take the vaccine, there is no space for me to say that I am a principal or teacher. So I think even though the Prime Minister has said that, and I respect him because he may have some data, he needs to also look at the fact that there are some teachers and principals who would have taken the vaccine through their health centres. I know many,” Hayes added.
She said in the first week of July, teachers who had not yet been vaccinated and who were interested in taking the vaccine were asked to submit their names to their heads of departments.
She said a week later, the invitation was extended to non-teaching staff.
On Wednesday, the Ministry of Education encouraged teachers and non-teaching staff, including clerks, cleaners, security, cafeteria and maintenance personnel to book their vaccination appointments.
“Staff who wish to be vaccinated are asked to contact their principals, head of department or check their work e-mail to register and make an appointment with the Ministry of Health at the various vaccination sites listed. The opportunity for vaccination is also extended to students who are 18 years and over. Parents of such students are asked to contact the school’s principals to register,” a notice on the Ministry’s Facebook page stated.
Official figures
to be released
The Express reached out to Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly yesterday to find out how many teachers had responded to the ministry’s vaccination drive, and if she was satisfied with the response of teachers.
She stated, via WhatsApp: “At this time, the MoE simply encourages all staff and students over 18 to take advantage of the opportunities for vaccination. Those who missed the MoE-dedicated days are encouraged to make their own appointments, or take advantage of walk-in opportunities.
“The vaccination of all personnel involved in school administration has been recommended by our stakeholders, and the Government has accepted this and continues to make vaccines available.
“Missing the allocated days does not mean that vaccination cannot be obtained. We encourage persons to take their jabs at this time. Vaccines are readily available.”
Gadsby-Dolly said the ministry will release official figures on how many teachers were vaccinated via the Ministry of Education arrangement.
The Express tried reaching president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association Antonia De Freitas for comment on the Prime Minister’s statement, but she did not respond to calls.