Killed in crash: Larry Mitchell

A Manzanilla man was killed almost instantly after his vehicle crashed into a tree near his home early Saturday.

Larry Mitchell, 35, of Manzanilla Road #3 was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said at around 6.50 a.m. officers responded to a report of a car crash on Manzanilla Road and found Mitchell on the ground next to his Suzuki Jimny which had hit an almond tree.

Officers later received information that Mitchell lost control of the vehicle, which flipped several times before it struck a concrete pole and then the tree.

