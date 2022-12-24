Manzanilla route to open by Jan 3

THE temporary access road being constructed in Manzanilla will cost taxpayers $12 million.
Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan also gave the assurance yesterday to residents, commuters and businesses inconvenienced by the collapse of the Manzanilla to Mayaro Road that they should get some relief before the start of the new school term.
He said work on the temporary access road being built alongside the collapsed roadway was progressing well and should be completed before schools reopen on January 3.
The project is being done by contractors Kallco Ltd and Namalco Construction Services Ltd.
Sinanan and a team from the ministry took the media on a tour of the area yesterday to view the progress of works. “The aim is to try to get access before school opens so that children who have to go from Sangre Grande to Mayaro or Mayaro to Sangre Grande will have access. That’s what we are pushing for, but we are working against the forces of nature,” he said.
“We are dealing with a situation where we have forces of nature on both sides. We have the swamp which is a challenge and then we have the encroachment of the sea,” he stated.
A huge portion of the roadway along the Manzanilla stretch caved in and washed into the sea last month following heavy rainfall and flooding, cutting off villagers and visitors to the area.
Some vendors who usually ply their trade along the stretch were also impacted.
Construction of the temporary access road began over a week ago.
Sinanan said it is an interim measure as the ministry works towards a permanent solution to fully restore the collapsed roadway.
He said the project was divided into two “packages”, the first was already completed while the second was about 80 per cent finished.
Sinanan noted that initially there were 16 breaches along the Manzanilla to Mayaro Road but added there were just two breaches left to stop the flow of water.
“I’m hoping that within the next couple of days we should be able to close the breaches and then we have to compact and fill at least this second portion,” he stated.
Sinanan said eight “big” contractors submitted bids for the project and the two lowest bidders, who were highly qualified, were chosen.
“Through the PURE (Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency) Unit, these jobs would have been tendered out through Nipdec (National Insurance Property Development Company Ltd), which is under the Ministry of Finance,” he said.
“I think the price that we have for both packages was about $12 million. But I must say that the bids varied on one package from $58 million to $7.5 million and on another package from $18.5 million to about $3.4 million,” Sinanan said.
“Both packages were awarded for the lowest bidders because there is a process. It’s not just about the price alone. You have to show that you understand what has to be done. You qualify and then we go on price. Both packages were awarded to the lowest bidders because they both qualified. The estimate is about $12 million for the temporary road,” he added.
Permanent solution ongoing
Sinanan said while the temporary access road was being built a more permanent solution was ongoing.
“There is consultation between the PURE Unit, the Coastal Unit, drainage, we have the IMA (Institute of Marine Affairs) involved. And we are using all the information that we have to come up with a design that will suit the area and take into consideration the new normal,” he said.
“Now we must recognise that this is an area that is challenged because this is also part of the Nariva Swamp, so the designs going forward there are limitations as to the amount of work that we can do. However, we are working with different agencies to come up with a solution…” Sinanan said.
He said once the designs for the permanent road are completed, then the tendering process for works should begin by the beginning of February.
“We can’t utilise this temporary road during the next rainy season because as you can see it is actually passing on the side of the existing road, so we are trying to fast-track the permanent solution and to get out of the ground before the rainy season starts in 2023,” he said.
Bandits strike
Among the many people affected by the road collapse were Sabita and Harold Persad, the owners of a beach house along the Manzanilla stretch.
They lost road access to their property and their compound was severely damaged due to erosion.
The couple were able to place sandbags on both sides of their house which prevented further damage.
They told the Express that bandits were now targeting homes along the stretch because of the loss of electricity.
They noted that on a recent visit they found broken doors and neighbours were also victims of theft.
Crab vendors Jason and Matthew described the difficulty in sourcing income for their families.
The duo said they usually made a living by catching and selling crab, fish and conch to passers-by and beachgoers; however, since the Manzanilla to Mayaro road was destroyed, business had become non-existent.
They said to compound the situation, because of the roadworks, swamp water had backed up and made areas that they previously walked become impassable.
The men said they were hoping to get a “little hustle” from contractors.