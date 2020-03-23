Despite the Government’s call for social distancing to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, people are still flocking to beaches and other recreational areas.
A Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) estate police officer confirmed yesterday that despite the call to stay away from the beaches people are visiting the beaches in droves.
“They are still coming. They are coming early in the morning and late in the evening so they continue to ignore the warning.
“We still have couples and large groups of people who are still unaware of what is taking place.
“We understand that some people are genuinely unaware that the beaches are closed but insist on defying the mandate.
“We are mandated to keep people off of the beaches. We are doing our part but we want citizens to know that it is their responsibility to keep away. Do the right thing.
“The beaches are closed. We want people to understand this. Force should not have to be used to get people off the beaches,” he said.
The CDA has also closed the Macqueripe stretch to non-motorists. The CDA said via a news release that no cyclists, runners or pedestrians will be allowed on the Macqueripe stretch.
“This has become necessary in light of the COVID-19 virus and the failure to adhere to the social distancing guidance implemented,” the CDA said. The ban is being enforced by the CDA Estate Police and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
Meanwhile, more beaches are added to the list as the Ministry of Tourism has moved to close beach facilities including Maracas , Las Cuevas, Manzanilla and Vessigny.
The closure comes on the heels of the closure of Macqueripe, Williams Bay and Chagville. Via a media release yesterday, the Ministry of Tourism stated, “There are inherent hazards associated with the visiting and usage of beaches and therefore the general public is reminded to avoid those risks and to take responsibility for their personal safety. This decision has been taken following Government’s recommended guidelines and guidance arising out of the COVID-19 global pandemic.”