The three-day power outage in Maracas Bay may be resolved by Christmas Day, with some areas being reconnected with an electricity supply at 6 a.m. yesterday.
Residents of Old Bay Road and the nearby fishing community told the Express that access to water and electric utilities was cut on Sunday morning.
Many lamented the loss of perishable food items bought to celebrate the Christmas season.
“Since 9 a.m. on Sunday, it’s been like this. People here who bought food supplies and commodities for Christmas are frustrated because you have refrigerators full of food or meat and it’s all going to spoil and waste.
“I have to come into my workplace with my phone and my children’s devices just to charge them. This is ridiculous and unfair; we are human beings,” said one resident.
The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) on Tuesday attributed the cause of the outage to damaged infrastructure due to a fallen tree.
The Express was told yesterday that power was restored to residents of Old Bay Road and other parts of Maracas through a generator from 6 a.m. while some areas remained without lights. However, residents have yet to regain access to their water supply.
One resident said while she was grateful to have power restored, she remained anxious about how long it will last.
“I have my perishable food by my sister and since it has been fluctuating, I am afraid to bring it back because you never know what will happen. But we are very happy because it is better than nothing,” she said.
T&TEC: Power restored to
90 per cent of communities
Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales; Member of Parliament for St Ann’s East and Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly; and Anthony Bartholomew, technical adviser to the Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities, visited the North Coast Road near Maracas yesterday to inspect restoration works done by T&TEC.
The commission said strong winds knocked down a tree that disrupted a power supply connector line approximately half-mile off the main road.
“This resulted in a major disruption in the electrical supply to about 250 households on the North Coast of the country,” T&TEC said.
Two mobile units were deployed and temporarily restored power to residents on a rotation basis on Sunday, it added.
T&TEC said it restored power to 90 per cent of communities, with “pockets of households still being affected”.
Water delivery to the affected areas was also compromised as electrical power is used to supply these households with water, it noted.
“T&TEC expects full power to be restored to all communities by the end of (yesterday) and the water supply is expected to be normalised shortly after,” it added.