FIVE years after journalist and activist Marcia Henville was murdered, her 25-year-old son Isaiah Chioke Cadet has been shot dead.
Cadet, of Mandervilla Avenue, Penco Gardens, Chaguanas, was one of four people shot in separate incidents yesterday afternoon at Aranjuez and Mt Lambert.
The Express was told the shootings began around 12 p.m. along Temple Street in Mt Lambert.
Residents heard eight gunshots in rapid succession, police stated.
Upon investigating, they found two men with gunshot injuries.
A silver Nissan Wingroad vehicle was seen speeding away from the scene.
The injured men were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.
While police were on the Mt Lambert scene they received another report of gunfire at 3 p.m., this time from Mehelal Street, Aranjuez. Officers from the North Eastern Division and the Homicide Bureau under the supervision of Senior Supt Phillip and Sup Alexander responded.
Two people were shot— Cadet and another man who remained unidentified last night.
They were both near a vehicle when they were approached by a man.
There was a brief exchange following which gunfire was heard, police were told.
Cadet died at the scene. The other man was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police had no motive for the killing, as Cadet was not known to them.
When the Express arrived at the scene, crime scene investigators were searching for evidence.
Residents said they were shocked by the killing.
“Things were just quiet, then we heard a set of loud explosions. Bam! Bam! Bam! Then some men just buss out. Everyone scatter. And when we check we see them two boys there shot,” the Express was told by a resident.
“We never have anything like this. The community centre right there. The most you would have is a robbery or some boys smoking weed. But this? This is madness,” resident Jason Nesbit said.
Media personality Errol Fabien, one of Henville’s close friends, was seen arriving at the scene some time later.
The murder toll for the year so far stood at 192 last night.
The comparative toll for the same period in 2019 was 215.
Marcia Henville was killed on January 23, 2015 at her home at Fidelis Heights, St Augustine.