Marissa Edwards was warned by her family that her boyfriend, Simeon Roopchand, was a dangerous man.
She did not heed that warning and paid the ultimate price.
Roopchand, the man suspected of the murder of The University of the West Indies employee, had also pretended he was assisting her family to search for her in the days following her disappearance.
This from one of Edwards’ sisters, Crystal Cox, who said when her family members realised Roopchand’s story on his last interaction with their sister was not adding up, he walked out of their family home, got into his car and drove away.
It is suspected that he took his own life, as the 51-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a densely forested area off McCarthy Street, Tabaquite.
His wallet with his identification and other items were at the trunk of the tree.
In an interview yesterday at the Edwards’ family home at John Eli Road, Freeport, a grieving Cox told the media she thought Roopchand was a dangerous person, and thought he belittled Edwards in conversations.
She said he also accused Edwards of being unfaithful to him. “I felt something was wrong with him. He would say to her ‘you know anything? You know anything? Shut up your mouth, nah. You so stupid.’ I would often tell my sister that he was dangerous. I told her that this is a dangerous game that you are playing with this guy. She would look and say, ‘I know how to handle my scene. You don’t need to get in my business,’” said Cox.
‘Sketchy’ Simeon
Edwards was last seen by her family on Sunday, September 18, when around 7.30 p.m. Roopchand took her out for drinks.
Her daughter, a secondary school pupil, said she received a text to her phone around 1.35 a.m. on Monday from her mother’s number, stating she was spending the night at a friend’s house and would meet her later in the day at her school.
The text did not sit right with the family, Cox said, as it was written in “broken English”, which Edwards did not use to text, and given the fact that she did not overnight at friends’.
Cox said the next day, she told another family member that Roopchand was a suspect in her sister’s disappearance.
“I was saying Simeon is a suspect. Simeon looked ‘sketchy’. My sister said the cellphone was on loudspeaker so he heard what I thought of him,” she said.
Cox said after work on Monday she came to her family’s home, and Roopchand was there with her family members. He told the family that after liming on Sunday night, he dropped her (Edwards) off on the highway for her to walk home, which is a six-minute walk, said Cox.
Cox said another sister told him he was not making sense.
“He really played a role like he was assisting us. He let them open the vehicle and check the truck. He said he was going to raise his clothes to see if he had any scars like if she (Edwards) had struggled with him. Initially, we really did not look at him as a suspect.
“It was only when my (other) sister brought the phone out and we realised that his demeanour changed then we realised that is something was not right, that this is somebody who could have potentially killed our sister. He jumped in his car and drove away,” said Cox. “It seemed as though he was collaborating with us, helping us. He was asking, ‘Where is your sister? Where she gone? You know I really love your sister,’ and different things. By the second day (of Edwards disappearance), he said that he going to kill himself.”
A ‘darling’ sister
Cox said the family posted Roopchand’s photo and vehicle on social media, and went to the police station and told officers they believe he was a suspect.
Later that evening, Roopchand’s vehicle was found abandoned at Guanapo Trace, Tabaquite, and four days later, his body was found hanging from a tree in the forest.
Cox thought Roopchand was a dangerous person and that her sister had tried to break off the relationship, but Roopchand kept coming back. She described her sister as a “darling”, who was a friendly, helpful person, and always willing to give advice.
The sister said she had warned Edwards to stay away from Roopchand, and advised others to heed the advice of family members. “There is always a warning and you have to be willing to take that advice in that pinnacle moment of your life,” she said.
Family members positively identified Edwards’ body at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, on Tuesday, and the autopsy is expected to be done later this week.