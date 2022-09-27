Marissa's body found

JUST over a week after The University of the West Indies administrative clerk Marissa Edwards went missing, her body was discovered in Carapichaima yesterday evening.
The discovery was made by members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT), together with Edwards’ brothers.
The hunters and Edwards’ brothers made the discovery just before darkness fell at around 5.45 p.m., during a search in an isolated road which connects McBean Village and Waterloo.
HSRT captain Vallence Rambharat told the Express that the team and family members had throughout the day searched various areas in Central Trinidad, including Couva, Carapichaima, Freeport and Waterloo.
The mysterious disappearance of Edwards, who was last seen on September 18 leaving her Freeport home with her boyfriend, Simeon Roopchand, took a twist when his body was discovered in a forested area in Tabaquite on Saturday evening.
It is suspected that he took his own life as the 51-year-old man was found hanging from a tree off McCarthy Street, Tabaquite.
His wallet with his identification and other items were at the trunk of the tree. A hunter who resides in Tabaquite stumbled upon the body and tipped off the HSRT to its location. Police officers were told that Roopchand was the last person in company with Edwards when they left her home at John Eli Road to head out “for a lime”.
The HSRT captain said he was told that Roopchand indicated that after liming, he dropped her off on the highway on Sunday night, and she would have had to walk on a lonely track from the highway to return to her home.
However, on September 20, when pressed further by her family about Edwards, Roopchand acted suspiciously and left in his vehicle.
Days later his vehicle was found abandoned at Guanapo Trace, Tabaquite, and on Saturday his body was discovered. A missing person’s report was made for him at Freeport Police Station when he was not seen by his relatives. On Sunday, Rambharat told the media just before he and his team headed into the Tabaquite forest to carry out another search that they were hopeful to find Edwards.
“As a team, we are always hopeful, but again we have to face the reality that we may be facing a murder-suicide,” Rambharat had said.