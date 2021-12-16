Mark claims 2 MPs were involved in DSS

Two “high-ranking” members of Parliament were involved in Drugs Sou Sou (DSS), Opposition Senator Wade Mark claimed in the Senate on Wednesday.
Speaking on the Finance No 2 Bill, which among other things seeks to amend the Securities Act and the Proceeds of Crime Act to prohibit the establishment and operation of Ponzi schemes, Mark asked whether the bill was ad hominem legislation.
“The Government has introduced a measure to deal with the scheme called Drugs Sou Sou that was running rampant in this country, and they have come in this Finance Bill to introduce penalties from $500,000 to $5 million, from two years to five years, as the case may be.
“They need to come clean and tell us if this particular provision is designed to get at the person who is before the court, one Kieran Clarke (the founder of DSS). That is what I want to know,” he said.
However, Senate President Christine Kangaloo rose to say that Mark could not discuss matters that were before the court.
“We know that two high-ranking members of Parliament whose names I will not call but who are aware of their participation in this Drugs Sou Sou... we have their names, we know them,” said Mark.
Kangaloo said Mark could not make reference to members of Parliament in that context.
“I will ask you to withdraw, please, and move on,” she said.
Mark withdrew the statement, but promised to “say at the appropriate time outside of this Parliament who those people are”.
“Withdrawing means, (you say) ‘I withdraw’,” Kangaloo advised.
‘Another give-away of
taxpayer’s money’
Mark said under the clueless, hopeless and visionless Government, the country was going nowhere very fast. He said the measures in the bill were another giveaway of taxpayer’s money to the well-to-do, big shots and parasitic oligarchy.
He said the measures would negatively impact the poor, while lucrative incentives, exemptions and concessions were being given to the rich.
He said the burdens of adjustment continue to be placed squarely on the working people who were being called upon to make more sacrifices, endure more suffering and brutality.
“This is clearly a rich man’s government and a poor man’s perpetual nightmare,” he said.
“The Government’s only plan remains to tax, to drain, and to continuously raid the HSF (Heritage & Stabilisation Fund) and to borrow,” he said.
Mark stressed that the UNC (United National Congress) was not against business, but it was against inequity.
“The measures in the bill provide more comfort and enjoyment and riches for the few, crumbs for a limited segment and continued suffering, sacrifice and brutality and hardship for the vast majority of our people,” he said, adding that the measures should be deeply disturbing to right thinking citizens.
‘Blame the contractors’
He chastised the Minister (of Works and Transport) for blaming the truckers for destroying the roads, and who were facing increased penalties as well as the merit point system.
He said the minister should blame the contractors who build substandard roads for large vehicles.
“Is there an intention by a prominent business to purchase a gravel pit? I understand the name of the gravel pit is San Carlos and we want to know if that is the reason the Government has introduced this measure... to give their partner an opportunity in business in this whole exercise. This is a trick behind every measure introduced by this Government,” he said.
On the exemption of the Port Authority of T&T from VAT, Mark said the Government was exempting all plant, apparatus, material and equipment.
“Why this sudden love for the Port Authority? “ he asked.
He said the answer is to be found in the decision to divest the Port Authority to an unnamed investor.
“Is it the Chinese? Who is going to buy the Port (of Port of Spain)? And are these measures a precursor to allow the person who is coming to take over the Port these benefits?”
He called for a sunset clause of 24 months for this concession (of not paying VAT).
Mark referred to the variations in the Business Levy and Green Fund levy to zero per cent for the first five years, and 50 per cent thereafter for small and medium-sized enterprises.
“It is less than one year since the Government came here and gave these small and medium-sized businesses zero corporation tax for the first five years. The Government has not accounted for the revenue loss... And the Government is coming to give away more money, but they are calling on the ordinary man and woman to pay property tax,” he said.