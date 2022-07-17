MARK MISLEADING CITIZENS ON FCB LOAN

Finance Minister Colm Imbert has dismissed claims by Opposition Senator Wade Mark who, on Thursday, accused the Government of “misleading” the country on US$85 million lent by First Citizens (FCB) to “offshore” company Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd.
In a release yesterday, Imbert described Mark’s claims which were published in an Express article on Friday as “false and misleading allegations”.
Speaking at a United National Congress news conference on Thursday, Mark said financial statements acquired by the party showed that the majority of Cornerstone’s assets were based on shares in Barita Investments Ltd.
He said one would not be able to use it as collateral to secure a loan from a bank like FCB, while Cornerstone also appeared to have no assets such as a building or machinery. Mark said directors and relevant stakeholders in Cornerstone were unknown.
Responding yesterday, Imbert said banks consider all forms of collateral for loans. “This could include shares in companies listed on stock exchanges which could be the Trinidad Stock Exchange or any other public stock exchange,” he said. “These securities are valuable, marketable and can be readily converted into cash.”
Imbert said Barita shares are listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange, which is a recognised and well-regulated regional stock exchange. “Standard practice within the banking industry could require collateral in the form of shares to have a margin of up to 50 per cent above the loan amount,” he added.
Imbert said Mark was wrong on the directors and stakeholders of Cornerstone not being known, as substantial information had been provided in Barita’s latest annual report. He said there was also a plethora of public evidence that supports the integrity and outstanding performance of FCB both locally and in the western hemisphere.
Imbert added that Mark had erroneously stated that there was no evidence of FCB earning US$13.7 million from the transaction and that this figure was “unrealised capital gains”. Imbert said, however, that the Accounting Standard IFRS 9 requires financial institutions to value their assets, including shares and bonds, at current market prices, which he compared to the value of a house. “When applying for a loan, the bank looks at the current value of the house, not the price at which it was purchased. The same method applies to shares,” he said.
Mark on Thursday also took issue with FCB’s Additional Public Offering (APO) of 11 million shares, criticising the shareholder priority list issued by the Government as having left out stakeholders such as FCB employees. He said the present APO offered an employee share ownership plan at five per cent of available shares and asked “where are the individual employees?”
Mark said no definitions had been given in the offering for individual investors who were being offered 55 per cent of shares but, it appeared, did not have to come from T&T. Addressing these claims yesterday, Imbert said employees of FCB are included in the “individual investor” bucket for allocation, along with all members of the public.
“In accordance with the policy of promoting the widest possible participation in share ownership, this category has been allocated the highest percentage of 55 per cent of the offer,” he stated.
“In addition, the offer of shares is registered only with the T&T Securities Exchange Commission and has not been registered outside of T&T.”
Imbert said a foreign national can, however, apply for shares once they have a stock brokerage account in T&T and they are interested and contact a T&T-registered stockbroker.
He said he hoped this information would “properly inform Senator Mark about Cornerstone, Barita and FCB and that the senator will stop trying to irresponsibly undermine a valuable national asset, for no good reason, and instead will change his approach to support an important local financial institution”.