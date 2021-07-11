Mark: No break for Rowley

IF Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley would like “a break” then the United National Congress (UNC) would be more than happy to give him a permanent one.
But that will only take place when Rowley and the PNM is eventually voted out of office, UNC Senator Wade Mark said yesterday.
Until such time, Rowley will have to continue to account to the people of Trinidad and Tobago for what Mark said was the PNM’s continuous “brutality and battering of citizens”, because it is simply his job to do so.
Mark was speaking at the Opposition’s weekly news conference streamed live on social media.
At the time he was making reference to a statement by the Prime Minister on Saturday during the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 news conference where Rowley chastised the Opposition and requested that the party “give me a break”.
The PM made the comment at the end of the conference where he dealt with the Opposition’s statements about ministers accessing tax breaks in the purchase of luxury vehicles. With that comment the news conference ended.
This was Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s response to the continued discussion surrounding the purchase of luxury vehicles by members of Government, using tax exemptions.
Last week, Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal called on the Prime Minister to impose a moratorium on the purchase of luxury vehicles after pointing out that both Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Energy Minister Stuart Young had accessed tax exemptions to purchase vehicles.
Young got $550,000 in tax exemptions on the purchase of a Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 vehicle, while Deyalsingh got $700,000 in tax breaks on the purchase of a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.
The total exemption for both ministers is $1.25 million.
Questioned on the matter during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s on Saturday, Rowley said the tax exemption is part of the terms of engagement of thousands of State employees, and he had received legal advice that he did not have the authority to interfere with it.
Destroying the economy
Mark however said as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Rowley had a responsibility to answer to the population.
And if he does not want to, then he should call elections and facilitate being voted out of office.
“That is the only time that we will give him a break. That is the only time we will give him a permanent break,” stated Mark.
He said Rowley and other PNM members and his Cabinet were continuing to destroy the economy and have thousands of people on the breadline due to unemployment because of poor leadership, but did not want to be questioned on it.
He has no sensitivity towards the people of this country and he wants us to give him a break? Well we have news for you, we will not be giving you any break,” Mark stated.
“You will not be given any break as you seek to impose pain, hardship and more brutality and increase gas prices. You don’t want to be accountable. There will be no break for you Mr Prime Minister,” he added.
Challenge for AG
Also at the news conference was Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial who chastised Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi for criticising her for being a member of the legal team representing some citizens who brought claims before the court having been unable to return to this country since the borders were closed last April.
She stated that Al-Rawi keeps mentioning that those claims were being brought by “UNC lawyers”.
“Since the AG does not seem to know how litigation works, the UNC never brought any claim. It is the citizens. If the attorney turns out to be an attorney associated with the UNC then so be it.
“The AG seems to have an obsession with these (instances of) Covid-19 litigation,” she stated.
Lutchmedial said it appears as though Government focuses on cases based on who the attorneys are and not their merit.
She said there were many other matters before the courts that were similar in nature, but the Attorney General was only zooming in on the ones in which “UNC lawyers” were involved and chastising them for simply doing their jobs as attorneys.
Lutchmedial presented this challenge to Al-Rawi: “Instead of hiding behind all of these senior counsel and paying millions of dollars in legal fees, if you know we are filing only losing matters, put on your robe, come fight the matters yourself.”