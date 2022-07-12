Mark off the hook

UNITED National Congress (UNC) Senator Wade Mark did not grossly and recklessly abuse the privilege of freedom of speech accorded to MPs when he made inaccurate and adverse statements about National Insurance Board (NIB) chairman Patrick Ferreira.
This is according to the findings of Parliament’s Privileges Committee which reported on the matter last week.
The report said “it could not be established that Mr Mark intended to mislead the Senate when he made incorrect statements about Ferreira”. The matter had been referred to the Committee on March 8, 2022.
The Committee’s report, tabled last week Tuesday in the Senate, recommended that the House impose no sanction on Mark but that Mark, consistent with good parliamentary practice, should correct the inaccuracies in his statement made to the Senate on February 15 at his next appearance in the Senate and/or before the end of the Second Session of the 12th Parliament. Parliament has to be prorogued by September 9. However, the Committee acknowledged that as a long-standing parliamentarian Mark could have conducted the necessary due diligence before rendering his statements to the Senate.
“The Committee was of the view that Mr Mark should have made the necessary enquiries before making the following assertions in the Senate while raising a matter on the adjournment on Tuesday February 15, 2022:
a) That an ‘alarm bell’ was raised about the chief executive of CIC Insurance Brokers, Patrick Ferreira, and that the issue at the centre of this was a breach of the Insurance Act by this particular individual which eventually saw him leaving the actual part of employment;
b) That this gentleman was debarred literally by Central Bank...as managing director of Consolidated Insurance Company Limited;
c) That this gentleman rebated a commission on a big home ownership policy plan in breach of the law and was accused of engaging in this unlawful action by the Brokers Association with the matter being reported to the Supervisor of Insurance.
d) That on the basis of this report and subsequent enquiries conducted by the Central Bank, the chairman (of NIB) appointed by the Government was removed from his position as managing director of CIC and cannot practice any insurance activities in the country.
Statements untrue
The Committee said these statements made by Mark were misleading because they were untrue. The Insurance Brokers Association denied and then-Government leader and Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat had said that based on an enquiry made to the Central Bank, “the Bank advised that no notice disbarring Patrick Ferreira or disqualifying him from holding any position in the insurance industry has been issued.
Further...the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago has advised a determination of culpability against Patrick Ferreira for breaching the Insurance Act has not been issued”.
The Committee also said it could not establish that Mark made the false and incorrect statements, wilfully, deliberately and knowingly.
“The Committee resolved that the alleged contempt of deliberately misleading the Senate was not established,” the report stated.
On the issue of whether the statements were grossly and recklessly an abuse of the freedom of speech privilege, the Committee said while Mark’s statements “displayed a degree of carelessness, the statements did not meet the threshold of recklessly abusing the freedom of speech”.
The Committee stated that it wanted to remind members of their duty to treat the privilege of freedom of speech with the utmost respect and act in such a manner that befits the dignity of the House.
It said senators in speaking in the Senate should take into account the need to exercise the right to freedom of speech in a responsible manner; the damage that may be done by allegations made in Parliament to those who are the subject of such allegations; the limited opportunities for persons other than members of Parliament to respond to allegations made in Parliament; the need for senators, while fearlessly performing their duties, to have regard to the rights of others; and the desirability of ensuring that statements reflecting adversely on persons are soundly based.
“It is incumbent upon all members to exercise fairness with respect to those who are not in a position to defend themselves... If a member is of the opinion that it is in the public interest to disclose such allegations, he or she should make all reasonable enquiries as to the truth of the allegations,” it said.