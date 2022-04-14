There will be resistance to the hike in fuel prices both inside and outside of the Parliament next week.
Opposition Senator Wade Mark told the Express yesterday that the United National Congress (UNC) will be utilising all avenues of Parliament to call on the Government to rescind this increase.
Last Friday Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced an increase in gas and diesel prices effective April 19 with premium gasoline being increased by $1 per litre to $6.75 and super to $5.97 per litre. The price of diesel goes up by 50 cents to $3.91.
Mark said, from a parliamentary standpoint, the Opposition will take issue with this move by Government, which he said will bring further suffering to the people.
“As leader of Opposition business in the Senate, in light of the very grave situation facing the population, hardship, rising poverty, joblessness, I intend to raise a motion on the adjournment calling on the Government to review and to rescind forthwith this decision to impose this new hike in the price of fuel products on this nation,” he said.
“We will also be moving a matter of definite, urgent public importance on this issue as well so we can have full scale debate on this,” he added.
The objective is to get the Government to rescind its decision, he said, adding that the population has become “numb” to the hardships imposed by Government just as they have become numb to murders.
“People are hurting, they are crying, you are seeing evidence of people suffering, they coming to us,” he said but added it is left to be seen whether the people will confront the Government.
Whilst the Opposition will be fighting the gas increase in the Parliament, other political entities and groups have vowed to take action on the streets.
Progressive Democratic Patriots leader (PDP) Watson Duke, last Sunday at the opening of a party office in Barataria, declared that the PDP will oppose the increase.
He promised protests at the end of the Easter holidays, and his party will by applying for permission to march against the proposed increases.
The Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) has also called on the Government to withdraw its decision to increase the cost of gas.
Also last Sunday, Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) leader David Abdulah, whilst speaking at a news conference outside the former Petrotrin refinery in Pointe-a-Pierre, urged citizens to come out and march against the gas increase.
Also, the newly formed National Transportation Association (NTA) said that Government will be met with “resistance” and there will be a national stand down of hired transportation if there is refusal to consult with the newly formed over the fuel hike.
The NTA is an umbrella body where transportation services provided by maxi-taxis,taxis, trucks and all transportation professionals have united to tackle the Government on its move to increase gas prices come April 19.
Letters from the NTA were delivered to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Finance Minister Colm Imbert and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan calling for a deferral in the move and consultation.
The fuel hike is set to commence on the same day that schools will be reopened for the first time nationwide after two years following the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions being lifted.