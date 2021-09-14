Opposition Senator Wade Mark said yesterday he was not giving any warning or making any threats like Yasin Abu Bakr.
But he was “simply advising” the Government that the day this bill is passed in the House and the other House, the next day, it will be taken to the courts of Trinidad and Tobago and the Privy Council for determination.
“(The bill) is unconstitutional, illegal and unlawful,” he said as he contributed to the debate on the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority bill in the Senate, at the Red House, Port of Spain.
Mark said the fate of 2,175 public servants in the Board of Inland Revenue, Customs and Excise and the VAT Office was hanging in the balance.
“What is to happen to those workers? They are going to be retrenched, dismissed, fired. Their families are going to be on the breadline, and the Government intends to recruit its party faithfuls to take charge of the Revenue Authority of Trinidad and Tobago. This will become a PNM (People’s National Movement) party group,” he said.
He said the workers who would be employed by the authority would have no security of tenure and would be on two-year contracts.
“And if you don’t jump to the drumbeat of the minister...out the door you go,” he said.
He said the Government had removed the three-fifths majority provision, while still conferring intrusive powers to the new players created by the legislation to enable them to have the powers of the Board of Inland Revenue and Customs Division.
The Imbertian
Revenue Authority
Dubbing the bill the “Imbertian Revenue Authority”, he said it will create a new financial tsar—the minister—who would have an overwhelming presence as it relates to the country’s revenues and overwhelming power and control over the wealth of the nation.
“How can we agree to give the minister entire control over the Treasury?” he asked.
He said in Section 7, the bill gives the minister the power to appoint a board of management, which will be “a political board”.
“Are we prepared to have a political board in charge of the policy which governs the collection of taxes and revenues in our country?” Mark asked. “Who is the minister fooling? This (bill) is a recipe for large-scale corruption and nepotism in this nation.”
He said Deputy Director General is subject to the general policy directions of the minister (of Finance), which shall be communicated to him through the Director General.
“This bill is unconstitutional, it is illegal, it is unlawful, it is going to put the public’s confidential and sensitive details of your (the members of the public) information that you submit to the Board of Inland Revenue to the VAT Office, to the Customs and Excise Division. It is going to put all that information into the hands of the political directorate of this country. And they would be able to macco the files of every single individual and company in T&T,” Mark said.
He said the appointment of the Director General by the minister, subject to affirmative resolution by the Parliament, was a “complete decimation of the constitutional protection against executive overreach and an assault on the insulation of the Public Service”.
He said tax collection and assessment were core Public Service functions and should be left to an independent Public Service Commission (PSC).
Mark said the PNM Government’s hatred for the trade union movement was clearly illustrated in the bill.
“This Government intends to decimate the PSA and NUGFW,” he said.
He said there was no successorship for trade unions to become the collective bargaining body for workers in the TTRA as was done with the Regional Health Authorities, the Civil Aviation Authority and the Postal Services legislation.
“But when you come to the Revenue Authority, it is almost castration and slaughter” for the collective bargaining bodies which have been representing the workers since the 1960s,” Mark said.
He called call on the Government to withdraw the bill.