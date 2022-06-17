MARKED FOR MURDER

TWO mothers wept as they recalled hearing the rapid gunfire that ended the lives of their children—couple Nigel Chance and Surita Aruna Deosaran—on Wednesday afternoon.
Both Hardai Chance, who is the mother of Nigel, 43, and Carmen Deosaran, the mother of Surita, 40, reside in separate houses located near the slain couple.
In separate interviews with the Express yesterday, they each said they heard the multiple rounds of gunfire, and immediately knew their children were the targets of gunmen.
The bodies of Surita and Nigel were found riddled with bullets in their home at Moruga Road, St Mary’s Village, after they were ambushed by gunmen around 4.40 p.m.
The two were ambushed while on the ground floor of their home by occupants of a white AD wagon who drove into the yard.
After rapid gunfire rang out, the white AD wagon drove out of the yard and sped off onto Moruga Road.
The vehicle was found by police hours later, abandoned on a street in the village.
The mothers were grateful the couple’s son was not at the home because he, too, may have been killed.
‘Jesus, they took
my daughter’
At her residence at William Trace, Deosaran said after she heard the gunfire, she walked over to her daughter’s house and met her husband there as he, too, had heard the shots.
She said they stumbled upon the bodies on the floor of an office near the kitchen.
“From the moment I heard the shots, I said, ‘Jesus they took my daughter.’ I walked over and went into the house, and the place was dark. I mashed by son-in-law’s foot. When I put on the lights, I saw their bodies side by side. I knew they were dead. There was not a sound, not a movement from my daughter,” she said.
Deosaran said her daughter knew she was marked for death.
“My daughter was expecting them to kill her. She never wanted to return to St Mary’s after she came out of the hospital, but her husband said if someone wants to get you they will find you,” she said.
She said she did not know why her daughter and son-in-law were gunned down.
“I do not know if it was enmity or envy, or people have just gotten cold-hearted and cold-blooded. I do not know,” she said.
Back riddled with bullets
Sitting in a hammock in the porch of her home at Douglas Road, Hardai Chance wept as she said the killing of Nigel, who was the first of her four children, had left a hole in her heart.
She said she believed her son had lifted his wife out of her wheelchair and attempted to run but the gunmen caught up with him.
“They riddled his back with bullets. He picked her up to run and they put bullet on them like rain. The body fell and her body was next to his,” she said.
“Nigel was my angel. I love my son and daughter-in-law so much. I feel like they shot me, too. When she came out of the hospital a few months ago, I took dhalpuri, curry chicken and curry potato over (to her house) for her to eat. And on evenings, I go by them to spend family time. I did not go Wednesday. I heard the gunshots from my house and I know something happened.
“Whoever it was made sure that they finished the job. I had asked her if she knew who shot her the last time and she said ‘yes’, but she didn’t tell me who it was. People are just killing and killing one another,” Chance lamented.
Chance said her family lost another family member—her daughter’s husband, Matthew Algernon, 31—to gunmen at St George’s Circular, Gonzales, five years ago, and the killing remains unsolved.
Confined to a wheelchair
Surita survived being shot in the neck three months ago, but it rendered her paralysed on the left side of her body and confined to a wheelchair.
On that occasion, she was ambushed by gunmen in a Nissan Y-12 wagon as she drove her Jeep Gladiator along Moruga Road on the night of March 22.
Police found Surita in a reclined position in her vehicle that crashed on an embankment on the road, suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of her neck.
A GLOCK 17 pistol fitted with a magazine and 18 rounds of live nine-millimetre ammunition was found in her vehicle.
No one was arrested for that shooting incident.
Police said Surita had been convicted in the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court on a gun-related offence in the past.
Police have information that missing Moruga farmer Sanjay Deodath, also known as “Naren”, was at the residence of the slain couple on Tuesday night.
Deodath, a pumpkin and watermelon farmer, also of Douglas Road, has not been seen since and was reported missing by his family to the police.
Yesterday, two members of Deodath’s family, together with members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, Top Gunz Hunting Club and Collin’s Full Throttle Outdoor Club conducted searches in areas in Saunders Trace and Catshill forest in Moruga, but without success.