MARKED FOR MURDER

That night in June 2018, Vishnu and Waheeda Ganesh lost more than their only child. The Princes Town couple lost a future which included the boy they had raised and loved, and who was taken away from them in the most tragic way.

The gunmen who pumped a bullet into the 19-year-old’s head that night may not have known he was an only child who adored his parents, or that he wanted to become a pilot.