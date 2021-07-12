There has been a big drop in daily positive Covid-19 cases with 57 recorded yesterday, the lowest daily new positive cases recorded in months.
These new cases came from samples taken during the period July 9 to 11.
Deaths also continue to fall, with four more people dying of the virus, bringing the country’s total death toll to 941.
This according to the Ministry of Health’s daily Covid-19 update as at yesterday.
The deceased patients, all with co-morbidities, were:
• Two elderly females
• One middle-aged male
• One middle-aged female
This now increases the death toll for the month of July thus far to 94.
The total number of active positive cases now stands at 5,919.
Since the onset of the pandemic, there has been 34,822 total positive cases in the country.
The number of hospitalised patients now stands at 312 with 106 at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility. Of the hospitalised patients, 22 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 22 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).
To date, 245,703 people have been tested for the virus at both public and private facilities.
VACCINATIONS: Meanwhile, 225,546 people have received one dose of a vaccine: 90,420 received AstraZeneca, 134,926 received Sinopharm and 200 received the Pfizer vaccine.
And 140,568 people have been fully vaccinated.