Covid-19 Vaccine

There has been a big drop in daily positive Covid-19 cases with 57 recorded yesterday, the lowest daily new positive cases recorded in months.

These new cases came from samples taken during the period July 9 to 11.

Deaths also continue to fall, with four more people dying of the virus, bringing the country’s total death toll to 941.

This according to the Ministry of Health’s daily Covid-19 update as at yesterday.

The deceased patients, all with co-morbidities, were:

• Two elderly females

• One middle-aged male

• One middle-aged female

This now increases the death toll for the month of July thus far to 94.

The total number of active positive cases now stands at 5,919.

Since the onset of the pandemic, there has been 34,822 total positive cases in the country.

The number of hospitalised patients now stands at 312 with 106 at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility. Of the hospitalised patients, 22 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 22 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

To date, 245,703 people have been tested for the virus at both public and private facilities.

VACCINATIONS: Meanwhile, 225,546 people have received one dose of a vaccine: 90,420 received AstraZeneca, 134,926 received Sinopharm and 200 received the Pfizer vaccine.

And 140,568 people have been fully vaccinated.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cox leads RESCUE MISSION

Cox leads RESCUE MISSION

As promised, Minister of Social Development and Family Services, Donna Cox, led a team to the home of a Longdenville family whose life of misery was featured in the Express yesterday in a front page story headlined “Trapped in Poverty”.

Persons with ‘high risks’...

Persons with ‘high risks’...

All diabetics are being encouraged to get vaccinated.

This message from the Ministry of Health yesterday came as doctors say persons with diabetes are at a high risk of contracting severe Covid-19 and dying.

Recommended for you