Market boxes of local produce are to replace food cards.
Government leader Camille Robinson-Regis said Government had decided to distribute market boxes — in place of food cards — to the parents and guardians of the 79,000 children registered with the school feeding programme, who had been receiving food cards during the pandemic with the closure of schools.
This measure is expected to cost $20 million in the first instance, Robinson-Regis said as she responded to a question in the House of Representatives yesterday.
In providing the rationale, Robinson-Regis said traditional food cards may not stimulate food production but instead may facilitate the importation of food and thus increase the food import bill. “Accordingly, and consistent with Government’s policy to boost agriculture, with schools being closed, the Government had decided to distribute market boxes at this time to the parents and guardians of the 79,000 children registered with the school feeding programme,” she said in response to a question from Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes.
Earlier, in response to a question from Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein, Robinson-Regis said during the pandemic period which commenced in April 2020 a total of 3,997 food cards were distributed by the ministry to MPs for the constituencies of Barataria/San Juan, St Joseph, Tunapuna, San Fernando West, Moruga/Tableland, Chaguanas East, Toco/Sangre Grande and Tobago East at a total cost of $6.1 million. These food cards were given to households that received meals from the School Feeding Programme but who were not beneficiaries of food support.
Each constituency received 500 cards at a cost of $765,000, with the exception of Barataria/San Juan which received 497 cards at a cost of $760,410. She said since these cards were for three months, the recipients were no longer being given food cards. Asked what happens now to children who are on the school feeding programme, Robinson-Regis said the Government found that the market vendor initiative worked well and as a consequence of that, it would be continuing with that initiative which involved giving market boxes containing fresh locally grown produce, as a means of providing support for children who are part of the school feeding programme.
Imbert: Covid relief ‘unpolitical’
Responding to a question from Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit on the $129 million spent on the Salary Relief Grant (SRG), Finance Minister Colm Imbert said Government could not provide a breakdown according to constituency. He said a total of 81,000 Salary Relief grants were given to 33,734 persons at a value of $129.4 million.
Asked for a constituency breakdown, Imbert said the database for the SRG programme was not created to capture information by constituency “since no consideration whatsoever is given to providing grants by constituency”. He added, “Government’s Covid-19 relief programme is entirely unpolitical.”
Imbert said, as of August 14, 2020 the administrative expenses for the SRG programme amounted to $2.85 million, less than three per cent of the total value of the grants given.
He said as of September 5, 2020, the total number of SRG applications not approved for payment was 17,046. He said applications were not entertained for a variety of reasons including that persons had lost their jobs prior to Covid restrictions, or were dismissed for reasons other than Covid-19, had no proof of citizenship, no ID card or any form of ID, no certification from their employers of loss of employment, no statutory declarations, unsigned forms, invalid bank accounts, not registered on the NIS system, invalid NIS number, under-age and overage.
In response to another question, Imbert said as of September 21, 2020, the number of rental assistance, income support and food support grants distributed as a result of Covid-19 were as follows:
Rental assistance—3770 grants at a cost of $16.3 million
Income support—46,330 grants at a cost of $144.4 million
Food support—48,922 at a cost of $74.8 million.