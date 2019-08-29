Russell Chaitram

A Chaguanas market vendor was shot and killed on Wednesday night.

Russell Chaitram, 24, also known as “Piper’, was found with gunshot wounds to the chest, back, groin and buttocks.

Chaitram was found at the side of the road at Perseverance Road, Chandanagore Village.

Around 7.30 p.m. officers of the Chaguanas CID responded to a report that a man was seen bleeding near the road.

Police observed the man in a foetal position with multiple gunshot wounds.

Chaitram was taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where he died while receiving treatment.

Chaitram, police said, lived at Goodwill Road, Enterprise.

The motive for the killing is not known, police said.

WPC Dyer-Baptiste is continuing investigations.

