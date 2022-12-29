BEYOND the Tape’s Marlan Hopkinson is the new host of TV6’s Morning Edition.
Hopkinson replaces former host Fazeer Mohammed who announced his retirement after 12 years, during his final show on December 23.
With 25 years of experience in media, Hopkinson is not a new face or voice to weekday programmes.
Before joining the Caribbean Communications Network (CCN) family, which includes Trinidad Express Newspapers Ltd, Hopkinson worked at i95.5 FM for several years and before that Power 102 FM where he started his career in 1997.
He is also a former president of the Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago (MATT).
For the last decade, Hopkinson has been at TV6 and is currently the Senior Assignments Editor as well as co-host of Beyond the Tape along with Senior Superintendent Roger Alexander.
Hopkinson is not known for being provocative or extremely critical of politicians, as was his predecessor, yet he did liken his strong foundation in journalism to Mohammed’s.
However, he said he plans to bring his own style to the show.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Hopkinson said, “My foundation has been in talk radio since 1997, so what the Morning Edition would have been doing over the years, it’s not foreign ground…What I will say is that I was assigned the position and I accepted. It is nothing that I would have approached management for. I suspect they felt that I could do it because of my experience on Beyond the Tape.”
Asked what difference he was hoping to bring to the morning talk show, Hopkinson said, “I think that I’ll just bring my own style and flavour and personality to Morning Edition and kind of transform it to a more dynamic programme.
“All I can do is just build on what Fazeer would have left behind. Both of us, we do have a strong and solid history and foundation in journalism and that’s what you’re going to get on Morning Edition,” he added.
Hopkinson also said when he first joined TV6, he was given the opportunity to host Morning Edition while Mohammed was away, thus his new chapter as host, which officially began yesterday, did not quite put him in the hot seat.
Instead, he described his first day as simply “getting acclimatised to the programme again”.
Asked who his dream guest would be?
He declined to give a name, stating that he did not want to alienate anyone but said the Morning Edition is for everyone.
And to those inquisitive afternoon viewers, the answer is no, Hopkinson will not be leaving the evening weekday programme.
Instead, he’ll just be extending his on-screen hours from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. when Beyond the Tape airs, to 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. from Monday to Thursday where he will host the Morning Edition on the same television station.
Fellow TV6 journalist Urvashi Tiwari-Roopnarine will host the morning programme on Fridays.
And, Beyond the Tape will resume on January 3, Hopkinson said.