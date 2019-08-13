Marlene fired as deputy political leader

Donna Cox

Donna Cox after she was sworn in as Minister of Communication and Senator during a swearing ceremony held at President House, St Ann’s yesterday. Photo ISHMAEL SALANDY.

AS Marlene McDonald was stripped of her position as PNM deputy political leader yesterday, Communications Minister Donna Cox responded that the party will survive. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday removed McDonald as PNM deputy leader.

Cox said this showed that the PNM stood for integrity and would not cover up alleged wrongdoing. She said the PNM and Government did not suffer any embarrassment with the blunder surrounding the disclosure on social media of a criminal Driving Under the Influence (DUI) record of former Government senator Garvin Simonette.

