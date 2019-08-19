MICHAEL CAREW, the husband of fired public administration minister Marlene McDonald, remained in jail last night over eight days after being granted bail on charges of fraud and conspiracy.
It is also uncertain whether co-accused Victor McEachrane has been able to secure bail.
Carew and three others—Wayne Anthony, 66, Edgar Zephyrine, 75, and McEachrane, 65—all appeared before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle on 49 various charges last week Monday at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court.
McDonald was supposed to have appeared alongside the others but after being charged on August 11 she fell ill and was taken to the St Clair Medical Centre.