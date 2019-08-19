Michael Carew

LOCKED UP: Michael Carew

MICHAEL CAREW, the husband of fired public administration minister Marlene McDonald, remained in jail last night over eight days after being granted bail on charges of fraud and conspiracy.

It is also uncertain whether co-accused Victor McEachrane has been able to secure bail.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

Carew and three others—Wayne Anthony, 66, Edgar Zephyrine, 75, and McEachrane, 65—all appeared before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle on 49 various charges last week Monday at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court.

McDonald was supposed to have appeared alongside the others but after being charged on August 11 she fell ill and was taken to the St Clair Medical Centre.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Dancer aces CSEC exams

Dancer aces CSEC exams

TEENAGER Chelcie Mohammed has aced the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exam…