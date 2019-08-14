FIRED minister of public administration Marlene McDonald, who is on fraud, conspiracy and misbehaviour charges, secured her $2 million bail yesterday.
But she remained a patient at a private medical facility last night.
When she is discharged from the St Clair Medical Centre, she will be able to go straight home, her attorney Pamela Elder, SC said.
McDonald and two other co-accused-Wayne Anthony, 66, and Edgar Zephyrine, 75-have accessed bail they had been granted on Monday.
McDonald’s husband and co-accused Michael Carew and Victor McEachrane remained at the Port of Spain Prison at Frederick Street last night.
Asked if there were any other legal procedures McDonald would need to complete, Elder said once McDonald’s bail was secured she could go to her Valley View, Maracas, St Joseph, home.