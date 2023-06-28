Martinez out

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez is not on the list of aldermen submitted to the Elections and Boundaries Commission by the PNM for the Port of Spain City Corporation should the PNM once again win that corporation.
On the list are Brian Lewis, former president of the T&T Olympic Committee and the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committee; Chinua Alleyne, chairman of the East Port of Spain Development Committee and nephew of Patrick Manning; Kareem Marcelle, the young lawyer from the Beetham Estate who has just won a civil lawsuit against the State; former alderman Wade Coker, former alderman Wendell Stephen, former councillor Stephen Harper, former councillor Jennel Young, Akil Audain, Stacey Foster and Shivannan Deopersad.
Former journalist and communications advisor Irene Medina is on the list of people selected to become aldermen if the PNM retains the Arima Corporation.
Also on the list are prominent Arima businessman Balliram Maharaj; current Mayor Cagey Casimire, former alderman and councillor St Servius Pamphile, businessman Winston Boodhoo, businesswoman Avie Chadee and football manager and former player Derek King.
For the San Fernando City Corporation the list of persons in line for selection as aldermen are Patricia Lewis, assistant general secretary of the PNM and chairman of Rural Development Company; Dr Ferri Hosein; current Mayor Junia Regrello; Keron Woodley, Petel Jones, Daniel Dookie, former assistant General Secretary of the PNM; Vernella Zamora, Kirdell Mc Intosh and Nikholette Steele.
On the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation, the list includes current chairman Anthony Roberts; Carl Celestine, chairman of St Ann’s East constituency; Richard Walcott, a former chairman of the Corporation; Eddison Mc Farlane, Edric Murray, Kino Bishop, Kion Williams, Rhonda Rochard, Emrice Henry, Jeremy Inniss, Uric Maule, Joshna Shoy and Marriance Fraser
For the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation the list comprises Kwasi Robinson current chairman; Leon Roach, former alderman; Colisia Hamilton, Lynette Joseph-Tidd, Lew Anda Francis-Blackman, Dr Matthaus Wilford, Dennis Lorde, Nekemo Samuel, Brandon Marcelle, Darryl Rampersad, Lionel D’Arceuil, Ian Bahadursingh, Mikhael Campbell, Keifer Ridriguez, Clayton Blackman, senior lecturer at COSTAATT and education officer in D/Abadie O’Meara and Esau Mohammed.
For the Point Fortin Corporation, Mayor Clyde James, former councillor Bryanna Fortune John, Sheldon McKella, Kevon Primus-King and Ronald Smart are the names submitted to become aldermen should the party retain this borough.