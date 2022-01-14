Martinez wants to employ PoS homeless

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez is considering employing homeless people to do tasks around the capital city, in an effort to treat with the problem of street dwelling and assist some homeless people in getting back on their feet.
Martinez, who was speaking during a Joint Select Committee meeting on Human Rights, Equality and Diversity at the Red House in Port of Spain yesterday, said this initiative would be funded through the Mayor’s Fund.
Noting that there is no law by which homeless people can be involuntarily removed from the streets, Martinez said there are still things that can be done to discourage people from living on the streets.
“Sometimes we wait for the law to happen, and we don’t really have to wait for the law to happen if we do things that will encourage people to move in a particular direction and guide them and help them to understand the benefit of it...” Martinez said.
“We sit and wait and wait and wait and we are always trying to fix the law or trying to do something about it paper wise, when we could actually have been on the ground doing something about it.”
‘Give them a chance’
Martinez said with care and support, homeless people can be brought back to some level of respectability.
“You will know the ones who you can maybe give them jobs to pick up plastic on the street, or to sweep our squares or pick up leaves and that sort of thing.
“Give them something meaningful to do in the mean time.
“I was going to do that through the Mayor’s Fund and allow us to be able to employ a couple of them and allow them to do things within the city of a nature that will bring some form of action.
“We can do something about it, we just have to put our heads together...”
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, Jacqueline Johnson, noted that a count done in March 2021 placed the number of homeless people in Port of Spain alone at around 219.
Some have voluntarily gone to the Centre for Socially Displaced Persons (CSDP) located at the Riverside Carpark in Port of Spain.
Johnson however noted that the CSDP was not purpose built and lacks facilities for women among other shortcomings.
She said the ministry is actively pursuing the establishment of a custom-built assessment and temporary care facility to treat with clients in urban areas who are displaced and have nowhere else to go.
Police hands tied
Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago Police Service legal officer Sgt Terrence Dick said the homeless people who opt to remain on the streets cannot be forcibly removed. He said the police’s hands are tied in this regard.
Dick referred to a 2016 lawsuit brought by a homeless man, Hugh Bernard, against the Port of Spain City Corporation. Bernard was seeking to be allowed to continue living in Tamarind Square.
Dick said while there are laws against loitering as well as provisions under the Summary Offences Act, the Mental Health Act and the Police Service Act, the court noted in Bernard’s matter that homelessness is not a crime and should not be dealt with as such.
“Though Mr Bernard lost...what the court alluded to was that the way in which homelessness should be treated...it cannot be approached the same way in dealing with homelessness as you would approach a crime.
“So, our hands are basically tied if we were to say let’s go move these people and charge everyone, especially now in the pandemic.”