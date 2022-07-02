Masks may be going

Mandatory mask wearing may soon be a thing of the past.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he will be having discussions with the Ministry of Health to decide on the matter.
The PM was speaking at the opening of the Carenage Fish Fry facility yesterday evening.
“Hopefully, in the not-too-distant future, we will want to take the masks off. I am expecting to hold discussions with the Ministry of Health soon to see whether we can allow you to have masks as a voluntary action, as against having it dictated to you by law,” he said.
Rowley, who returned from Los Angeles, California, on Thursday night, said he observed the conduct of the T&T public while he was abroad. “I was out of the country and it seems as though your nervousness of Covid has disappeared,” he stated.
“I have seen so many gatherings without a mask being present and you had me very, very concerned. I counted the days and I looked at the outcome, and it appears as though we can be a whole lot more interactive without being irresponsible. So, it may be that the masks may come off very soon...”
Noting the Carenage Fish Fry facility was constructed during the Covid-19 pandemic, Rowley said it was a testament to what the Government was able to do during the challenging period. He said, “...we have gone through a significant challenge of Covid-19, but during that period, we were able to build a facility like this and open it as part of our recovery”.
Rowley said the construction of the Carenage Fish Fry facility was part of Government’s vision of development of the western peninsula.
The facility is located next to the Carenage Fishing Centre and will provide food and entertainment. It includes 14 vending booths for seafood and other delicacies. The facility has a dining area with accommodation for up to 150 people and a pavilion to facilitate live performances. Rowley urged the public to appreciate and take care of the facility. He said many T&T citizens have an attitude of devaluing what this country has to offer, but marvel at what other countries have to offer. “We have to emphasise the positives and de-emphasise the negatives because among us, unfortunately, there are some citizens who only see the negative side of things.”
Rowley also warned that the facility is located a stone’s throw from the Carenage Police Station and would have regular patrols to discourage those who may want to use the facility for criminal activities. “It is a public place. It is free to come in, yes, but you are not going to be free to do as you please, and to come here and drag it down to a place that is not worthy,” he said. He said “shack vendors” would also not be allowed to set up operations at the facility, as the standard must be maintained.
Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell said the facility would serve as a tourist attraction, and would showcase the best of T&T and its culinary offerings. “It is a major part of community development and bringing the people of Diego Martin West closer together, and offering the best of Diego Martin and the best of T&T to all who visit here,” he said.