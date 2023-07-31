coronavirus____use

AS of midnight tonight the wearing of masks at all public and private hospitals and medical clinics will no longer be mandatory.

The Ministry of Health in a news release yesterday said that the Public Health Regulations [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019 nCoV)] (No 2) 2023, will end at midnight on July 31, 2023.

“As such, the wearing of masks at all public and private hospitals and medical clinics will no longer be mandatory,” it added.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced the end of the global pandemic on May 5, 2023, declaring it an established and ongoing health issue, which no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

The Ministry of Health however reminded the public, particularly the vulnerable, to continue to maintain the principles and practice of good hygiene, such as hand washing and social distancing when ill.

PNM owes TTT $.5m

Masks no longer a must

‘Monster’ showers wreak havoc

‘Hail the King’

WOMAN KILLS HOME INTRUDER

