Massy moves to bring body home

Massy Energy Engineered Solutions Ltd (MEES), the company which employed pipe-fitter Allanlane Ramkissoon, says it is working with authorities in Colombia to have his body returned to Trinidad and Tobago.
In a statement yesterday, MEES also noted that it was co-operating with NiQuan and the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) in investigating the June 15 accidental flashfire at the NiQuan facility at Pointe-a-Pierre which claimed Ramkissoon’s life.
MEES again offered condolences to his family in Barrackpore, with whom the company said it maintained continuous contact.
The company said it airlifted Ramkissoon after the incident to a specialist burns unit in Colombia for “emergency medical treatment at an accredited specialist facility”.
It was at this facility that Ramkissoon, 35, died of his injuries on June 18.
MEES says it is working with Colombian authorities to repatriate Ramkissoon’s body.
MEES said it was also working with Ramkissoon’s colleagues and offering care and assistance needed to navigate the “difficult period”.
“Please know that our thoughts remain with Allanlane’s family and colleagues during this challenging time, and we are here for them,” it said.
The company said its team was engaged in multiple investigations.
“In our commitment to transparency, a dedicated team from our company is actively engaged in NiQuan’s internal investigation in our capacity as a contracted service provider to NiQuan. At the same time, we are cooperating in a broader investigation initiated by OSHA and other regulatory bodies,” it said.
MEES said it was committed to getting a detailed understanding of the main cause of the incident and embedding lessons and improvements that may come out of the process into its business.
“Massy Energy Engineered Solutions Ltd has a long tradition of safely providing Electrical & Instrumentation and Mechanical services for a range of energy-based industries across the country. Massy Energy Engineered Solutions Ltd was contracted and engaged by NiQuan Energy Trinidad Ltd to provide required personnel under a Master Service Agreement for provision of manpower resources,” it added.
Opposition: Is entire plant shut down?
The Opposition yesterday asked if the entire NiQuan plant had been shut down following a prohibition order issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) last Wednesday for the facility to halt operations.
Pointe-a-Pierre Member of Parliament David Lee is also calling for the release of the report into the explosion at the gas-to-liquids plant in April 2021.
Speaking at the UNC’s news conference yesterday, Lee offered condolences to the family of Ramkissoon.
He said the Opposition was demanding answers into the operations at the plant and alleged there had been a two-year cover-up.
“This cover-up is placing thousands within the fenceline communities of Marabella, which is part of the Pointe-a-Pierre constituency, at risk especially the dense population housing area of Battoo Avenue...” he said.
Lee argued that the report into the 2021 explosion, which forced closure of the plant but caused no injuries, could potentially impact the lives of those situated in proximity to the plant.
He said that the Opposition rejected the notion that the report could not be made public because the company was a private entity.
He alleged that the company had been given preferential treatment by the Government.
Also speaking at the news conference, UNC Senator Wade Mark asked if OSHA had produced a report on the 2021 incident and, if so, whether it was available to the public.
“Where is this OSHA report from the agency, where is it? The company has a responsibility to provide and to ensure a safe working environment, this company is supposed to also address risk assessment. Was a risk assessment done?” he said.
Mark demanded that the report be produced publicly in the Parliament “in the interest of justice and fairness”.
Lee recalled that in an answer to questions he posed in Parliament to Minister of Energy Stuart Young in November 2022, it was stated that NiQuan had established a facility emergency and management plan to engage off-site emergency services such as the Fire Service and police.
He recalled that no report had been made to police or the Fire Service about the accident at NiQuan which led to Ramkissoon’s death
“There is a prohibition order and I want to ask the question: is it the entire NiQuan plant that has been shut down by this prohibition order? Or is the management utilising this prohibition order to say where the incident took place is shut down, but the rest of the plant is still operational? Because my sources tell me that the plant is still operational. I want to ask the Minister of Energy to investigate if the whole plant has been shut down or parts of the plant are still operating,” Lee said.