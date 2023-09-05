Massy Stores in St Ann’s was reopened for business yesterday following Sunday’s robbery.
Police said that around 6.20 a.m. on Sunday two of the store’s employees arrived at the supermarket located off Cascade Road, St Ann’s, where they were accosted by five men.
The bandits struck one of the employees several times and ordered her to open a safe in the office where they took an undisclosed sum of TT, US, Canadian and Barbadian currency. They also took both women’s cellphones valued $2,500 and $2,100 along with $300 from one of the women.
The men then escaped in a silver-coloured Nissan Tiida.
The women later freed themselves and contacted the Belmont police.
In a media release yesterday, Massy Stores said that the affected employees “are receiving the requisite care as the health and safety of our team and customers is our priority”.
The store was open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to serve its valued customers in the St Ann’s community and environs.
The company said that the incident was currently being investigated and that Massy Stores is fully co-operating with the police.
It added that because the incident was subject of an on-going investigation it could provide “no further details at this time”.
Officers from the Belmont Police Station and the Port of Spain CID visited the scene.