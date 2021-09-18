Celebrity gangsterism.
This is how the Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago (MATT) has described T&T-born American rapper Nicki Minaj’s doxxing of a local journalist on Friday.
In a statement yesterday, outgoing MATT president Dr Sheila Rampersad said Minaj’s actions were “textbook cyberbullying and intimidation of a free press in a young democracy”.
On Friday, Minaj exposed the phone number of a Guardian Media Ltd reporter to her millions of followers after the reporter sought to secure an interview with one of Minaj’s relatives.
Minaj’s relatives in Trinidad were thrust into the spotlight early last week when she tweeted that a friend of her cousin in Trinidad had become impotent and developed swollen testicles after getting the Covid-19 vaccine.
Since then, reporters locally and abroad have been trying to track down the mystery man.
The Guardian reporter obtained the phone number of one of Minaj’s relatives and sent messages requesting an interview.
She told the relative that “CNN” reporters were in Trinidad, seeking him out, and would not hesitate to reveal his location and information—but that she would not do that if he spoke to her.
Minaj said the messages were threatening her family, and she took to social media to threaten the reporter, saying her “days are numbered”.
She posted the reporter’s phone number, resulting in hundreds of threatening phone calls and messages from Minaj’s fans to the reporter.
Both Twitter and Instagram have since removed Minaj’s posts, saying they violated their policies on bullying and harassment.
MATT said Minaj may have been justified in calling for scrutiny of the reporter’s methods.
The association said the reporter had stoked the fears of Minaj’s relative who, through no fault of his own, found himself caught in the maelstrom of an international story.
But the association said Minaj’s doxxing and cursing the reporter were extreme reactions.
“Sensational as this story may be, it is but a global amplification of the relentless intimidation of T&T journalists that has become routine,” MATT said.
“There is hardly a journalist or newsroom in T&T that has not been the subject of profuse cyberbullying, physical assault, ridicule, mockery, threats, police action, intimidation or trolling. The silence of institutions and the public has fuelled this danger, despite calls from MATT since 2015 for increased protection of journalists.
“It said a current illustration is the ongoing denigration of Guardian Media’s business editor—and whistleblowers—as he covers significant public-interest concerns at the National Gas Company (NGC).
“Other journalists can recount multiple examples of intimidation,” MATT said.
Guardian Media Ltd has since condemned the attack on its reporter, calling Minaj’s actions unacceptable.
“This is unacceptable and we have taken all measures within our control to ensure her safety and security,” GML stated.
“As a responsible media house, we encourage others to stand up against this type of behaviour, as we can all make a difference in addressing this global challenge posed by the pervasive nature of social media.”
MATT said GML’s statement was a welcome intervention.
The association said Minaj’s “meltdown” has at least highlighted questions about control of information, restrictions on free speech and scrutiny of the mainstream media’s coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Ms Minaj’s original post resonates with anxieties of people around world who feel they are not being told the whole story about either virus or vaccine, and who see the media as complicit in manipulating information.
“Public distrust is answered by mandates and other impositions, further alienating populations and generating greater distrust.
“The contribution of Independent Senator Anthony Viera in the Senate last Friday on Ivermectin makes the point in his question: ‘Why is information being distorted, suppressed and dismissed?’ This ugly episode touches many important issues in contemporary journalism, among them the role of journalists themselves in serving the public with diverse facts and perspectives.”
Meanwhile, another Trinidad-born celebrity has come out in Minaj’s defence.
Rapper Trinidad James yesterday said Minaj is an “important voice” and deserves respect.
James has also called for Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh to have a chat with Minaj to discuss the issue that thrust T&T into the international spotlight last week.
James was questioned by US tabloid TMZ about Minaj’s now-infamous tweet, and the ripple effect it has caused.
James noted Minaj’s fans, who call themselves “Barbz”, have been protesting in some places in the US, which highlights the power Minaj has.
“But with power, you have to use it responsibly,” he said.
On Wednesday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh rubbished Minaj’s claims of testicular swelling, and said no such case had been reported in T&T.
He said the ministry had wasted time pursuing Minaj’s claims.
Many T&T citizens have, however, been criticising not only Minaj’s comments on the vaccine and doxxing of the local journalist, but also her comments on Wednesday that Trinidad and Tobago does not have easy access to Instagram.
Minaj had also tweeted on Friday that she stayed silent while Trinidadian health officials “spoke on my name” because she did not want to reveal certain things she knows about the country that were “weighing heavy” on her.
Minaj remained silent on social media yesterday.