May ends with 326 Covid deaths

IN the space of one month, the families of 326 people were left in shock and heartbreak after losing their loved ones to the Covid-19 virus.
May 2021 was the deadliest month of the pandemic in Trinidad and Tobago and the month with the highest number of Covid-19 cases.
This month alone saw 13,085 new infections, which is 45 per cent more positive cases than all of 2020.
December 2020 ended with 7,150 positive cases and 127 deaths.
As Covid-19 cases surged, and with 21 people dying in one day on May 13, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced on May 15 that T&T would be under a state of emergency from May 16.
Two weeks into the SoE, which restricts non-essential movement between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., positive cases and deaths continue to increase.
Among those who lost their lives due to Covid-19 this past month were police officers Constable Hayden Spencer, acting Insp Mukesh Sookram and PC Anthony Nicholson.
Sisters Georgette Rawlins and Karen Rawlins died one week apart from the virus, while husband and wife Joan and Roopchand Basdeo died one day apart, and father and son Premnath and Nigel Ramkalawan died hours apart.
Also passing away were popular Tunapuna masman, gym instructor and market vendor Balnarine “Balo” Bennie and People’s National Movement stalwart Joycelyn Bodden.
For the year so far, 368 people have died from Covid-19 while there have been 16,759 positive cases.
May ends
with 16 deaths
The month of May ended yesterday with 16 more Covid-19 deaths, pushing total deaths to 495.
The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday afternoon.
Further details on the ministry’s website said the 16 deceased patients, all with co-morbidities, were as follows:
lthree elderly male
leight elderly females
lthree middle-aged males
ltwo middle-aged females
Two of the deceased patients- a 48-year-old woman and an 80-year-old woman, both with co-morbidities - were from Tobago.
According to the ministry’s update, there were another 271 cases of the virus from samples taken between May 22 and May 30.
This brings total cases since the start of the pandemic to 23,909.
There are currently 9,487 active cases of the virus in T&T.
The number of patients currently hospitalised now stands at 449 and are as follows:
lCouva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility—131
lCaura Hospital—57
lAugustus Long Hospital—47
lSt Ann’s Hospital—36
lArima General Hospital—62
lNew Point Fortin Hospital—79
lScarborough Regional Hospital (Fort King George)-34
lScarborough General Hospital (Signal Hill)—3
Of the hospitalised patients at Couva hospital, 16 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 46 are in the high-dependency unit (HDU).
According to the update, there have been an additional 309 recovered community cases and 66 discharges from public health facilities, bringing the number of recovered patients to 13, 927.
In Tobago, six patients were discharged and three new cases were recorded yesterday, taking the total active cases on the island to 163.
Since the start of the pandemic, Tobago has had a total of 509 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths.
At this time, 8,587 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation, while 126 are in various State quarantine facilities.