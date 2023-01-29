Mayaro families in crisis

The community of Mayaro on the southeast end of Trinidad has for decades been a getaway spot with almost 15 kilometres of soft, brown sand, a scenic coastal strip of swaying coconut trees and the promise of an unforgettable beach lime.
On any day, visitors can meet fishermen pulling seine nets, sometimes heavy with fresh catch, out of the ocean, purchase freshly pressed coconut oil from vendors, or see a photographer capturing the essence of a beach-front neighbourhood.
But within this beautiful community, there lies tragedy that in the last two months has left families torn, grief-stricken, and with fears about whether a socio-economic crisis is at hand.
There were two recent incidents in Mayaro which claimed the lives of the young and which many believe could have been preventable tragedies.
Each is distinct from the other.
But the common thread is that the victims fell into the category of the vulnerable population who need social outreach, and better economic footing in a declining business environment, coupled with the aftermath of a pandemic.
Mayaro mourns
In December, a toddler drowned in the Ortoire River, near where his father and teenage mother were squatting in a fishing port.
And a week ago three young men, who were among a group of four who robbed a fast-food delivery driver, were fatally shot by police in an alley where they had tried to consume the stolen meal.
Two-and-a-half-year-old Allon Ramdial had wandered off on his own and fell off a jetty on the Ortorie River, and his 19-year-old-mother, Cristianna Ramdial, awoke around daybreak on the morning of December 9 and raised an alarm when she realised the boy was missing.
His decomposing body was found three days later at the mouth of the Ortoire River in Mayaro.
Allon’s body washed ashore near the mouth of the Ortoire River, in an area only accessible by boats.
The funeral was stalled temporarily because of a delay in the autopsy, as Allon’s birth was never registered and he had no birth certificate.
His mother also had no identification card and her birth date could not be verified.
Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox assisted, and a team from her ministry gathered the information and registered both.
The ministry also assisted with the funeral, and counselling was to be provided for the child’s parents. On Sunday night, the fatal shooting by police of the three young men from Mayaro occurred in a walkway at the side of a beachfront property on Church Road, less than a kilometre from Mischier Road where four of them had robbed a KFC delivery driver of fried chicken, $80 and a cellphone.
The three killed were secondary school pupil Kriston Cooper, 17; Zachary Gilbert, also known as “Kori”, 19; and Antonio St Rose, 21.
A 41-year-old fast-food delivery driver was in his vehicle around 8.45 p.m. on Sunday when he was approached by a man posing as a customer.
Three other men, armed with a firearm, cutlass and knife, also approached the vehicle and announced a robbery.
Officers of the Mayaro Police Station confronted the four suspects, whom they said shot at them, and the officers returned fire in the direction of the men.
Three of the suspects were hit, while the fourth escaped.
Police said St Rose last year was released from jail after serving a three-year term for armed robbery, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.
Of Kriston, his school principal Roger Morales said he was not a troublemaker, but that he was easily influenced by his peers.
Kriston was pursuing a technical vocation subject and four others and would have graduated in June.
Gilbert graduated from the same school last year.
A childhood friend of Gilbert and St Rose said that he and other residents heard the gunfire that ended the lives of his friends.
The friend told the Sunday Express that St Rose was an orphan who was adopted by a relative, while Gilbert lived with his grandmother as he had lost his mother at the age of seven.
“‘Matta’ (St Rose) gave up on life a while now. Depression of losing his parents. He always felt like nobody was there for him. (Gilbert’s) grandmother always speaks to him about late nights coming in and friends. The grandmother is always there with him but you know teenagers these days, they hear who they want to hear,” the friend said.
A sister of Gilbert posted to social media that while she did not condone what he did, he may have been vulnerable “at the moment with nothing to eat, no money, and being frustrated with a weak mindset is what led my brother to his death. Plus his friends and the bad record they had also contributed to him falling into bad company. He was depressed, hungry, and damaged.”
Mayaro had a long economic association with oil and natural gas production, followed by fisheries and agriculture.
According to the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation website, the Mayaro/Rio Claro region has a population of approximately 35,000 citizens spread over three administrative districts of Poole, Mayaro and Biche/Rio Claro.
The region possesses an abundance of beachfront acreage and the largest reservoir of natural gas and crude oil along the eastern coast.
Economic activity includes agriculture, fishing and a variety of small businesses.
The corporation’s area of responsibility spans 853 square kilometres and comprises 39 distinct communities.
It is the second largest landmass of any regional corporation in Trinidad.
In the 1970s, with the exploration into the east coast marine block by then-international oil giant Amoco, Mayaro and surrounding communities benefited from both direct and indirect employment.
Member of Parliament for Mayaro Rushton Paray, who is a lifelong resident—born in Guayaguayare and now living in Mayaro with his family—recalled bits of the socio-economic history of the last five decades.
“Galeota Point became a recruiting hub. People would just turn up at the site with hard hats and boots and you have basically assured a job—even if for a day. But when the port was closed in 2006 or thereabouts, the service companies moved their localities to La Brea, Point Lisas and Chaguaramas and the engine room for employment moved with them. Only a handful of companies remained in operation at Galeota. The energy jobs were not the only ones that plummeted, but the peripheral service industries such as the taxi and bus services, bed and breakfasts, restaurants and bars, food outlets, guest houses, and retail stores took an immediate hit. Several of them which were not able to adjust, and just collapsed,” said Paray.
In the following years, around 2014 to 2016, there came another collapse of energy prices, causing further deterioration of the employment and services market.
And with the Covid-19 pandemic, the remaining small and medium businesses took another hit.
Many were unable to return to operation.
“Imagine the cross-generational impact on business and employment. At the tail end of this, there is increased poverty which emerges as destitution for families. The social impact is that there is a constant and rising demand for food and public assistance support. This impact flows into the education systems and many children stay away from school to work and maintain households with elderly parents and grandparents. Among those that fell by the wayside may be those that ended up at the end of the police bullet on Sunday night,” said Paray.
He said the energy sector was a dynamic engine for growth and development for the constituency, but not sufficient to fulfil the type of gap that was created with the shutdown of the Galeota port and the move of these companies to La Brea, Point Lisas and Chaguaramas.
“There is a huge demand on the Mayaro Regional Corporation to fill that labour/employment gap, and the Corporation is already bursting at the seams as there is a lack of opportunity for young people. There are about 100 resumes on my desk alone. There are a lot of people who are trying to gain employment, some of whom are at home with elderly parents unable to help,” he said.
Retail businesses, like supermarkets, have not been hiring large numbers of employees as in previous years.
The beach-front community now depends chiefly on tourism and on mainly weekend visitors, to spend in the markets, supermarkets and cottage industries.
“That strain on the labour markets reflects onto the social impact of families. There must be a holistic method of addressing those issues with social programmes and education. I believe there is a lot of work to be done, but it is not impossible. We cannot save every family in time, but any programme that we can activate and save at least one family, we would have accomplished that mission,” said Paray.
Among lowest scoring pupils in the country
Roger Morales, who has been an educator for 28 years, was appointed principal of the Mayaro Secondary School last year.
His previous posting was at the Rio Claro East Secondary School less than a half-hour drive away.
He has also taught at schools in North Trinidad.
“What has struck me about the Mayaro Secondary School is the (Secondary Entrance Assessment) results. Only about five or six pupils attain over 50 per cent overall. With last year’s SEA results, there were none over the 50th percentile. This school is among the lowest-scoring pupils in the country. This is a school where pupils need remedial work from day one,” he told the Sunday Express.
He noted that this was a marked difference from their “neighbour” schools in Rio Claro.
In the CSEC examination last year, Mayaro Secondary pupils did not achieve passes in mathematics and English.
“There were subject areas where pupils did okay, but no one got a full certificate since they did not pass maths and English after Form Five. Normally we might get about ten. But coming out of Covid-19, the results plummeted,” he said.
The low-scoring pupils require maximum contact with teachers, said Morales, but this is affected by the absenteeism of the children, who are affected by socio-economics and do not attend school.
Some parents do not have the money to send a child to school for the week, he said.
In addition, most of the teaching staff live in external communities and have long distances to travel, which affects punctuality in the workplace.
At the end of November last year, there was also heavy rainfall which impacted road connectivity in the Mayaro and Manzanilla communities, which led to some pupils being almost entirely cut off for days.
One of the main road arteries into Mayaro from the northeast is the Manzanilla-Mayaro Road, which saw portions crumble under flood waters about five weeks after its closure.
A by-pass road was opened at the beginning of the year as an interim measure to restore connectivity while the Ministry of Works and Transport moves toward starting a permanent solution for the road this year.
Morales said another factor is school funding and the difficulties of having fund-raising activities in a rural and vulnerable community.
“The three major influences on a child are the home, the church, and the school. Some of these homes are already in crisis where you may see single parents trying to sustain the family financially and there is minimal supervision of the child/children. That single-parent household may not attend church. Then it is left to the school to be a positive influence. But if the school is lacking in funding, resources, and motivation, then the vulnerable children of society end up hurting,” he said.
“Last year there were 600-plus murders. This year for the first month, we already see several young people have been killed. Many of them have fallen through the cracks and are pushed to desperation where they steal and rob. We need better support systems, stakeholders, and interaction with the ministries, to create an impact on these pupils and save lives,” said Morales.